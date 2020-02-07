Docs: Bakersfield man suspected of cyber threats “Brian Kil” agrees to plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – The Bakersfield man behind the “Brian Kil” threats that terrorized residents of Indiana many years ago tabled a petition to plead guilty Thursday.

Buster Hernandez, 28, is accused of threatening underage girls and forcing them to send sexually explicit material. He has targeted hundreds of minors in the United States and a foreign county, including six adolescent girls from Indiana.

Court documents show that Hernandez agreed to plead guilty to 41 counts. These charges include child pornography, threats and extortion and the falsification of witnesses.

A hearing is currently underway to determine whether the court will accept the plea. Previously, he risked life in prison.

The sextion started in 2012 and continued until August 2017. He contacted the victims via various social media accounts, asking them to send him sexually explicit videos and photos and threatening them with murder, rape, abduction and injure them if they do not comply. He also encouraged some of the victims to commit suicide, according to court documents.

Hernandez generally started extorting victims when they were between 12 and 15 years old, prosecutors said. Hernandez used the Tor network to hide his real IP addresses and location.

The threats at Plainfield High School occurred between late 2015 and early 2016, and resulted in the evacuation and closure of schools and businesses in Plainfield.

His conviction is set for May 21 at noon.