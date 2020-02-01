Docs: Suspect admitted to MPs that he killed a teenager by stabbing him near Foothill High

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Jason Cruz admitted to police that he stabbed and killed a student at Foothill High last week, according to court documents.

In interviews with members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz said he knew he had done something wrong when he stabbed 17-year-old Jose Flores near the school on the 21st. January and that he regretted this decision.

“I am sorry for what I did. I know it was not good,” he reportedly told MEPs. “Um, I take full responsibility and uh, I’m sorry.”

Cruz and two minors were arrested in connection with the fatal stab wounds.

Before the incident, Cruz told deputies that he had received a text message from an unknown number that an unidentified adolescent was going to be “blown up” that day. Cruz said the student, who is said to be a parent, had already been bullied at school.

Court documents are heavily redacted and do not provide the names of the minors involved.

Cruz said that he went to the bus stop near the school shortly before school. After the teen identified a group of students who allegedly intimidated them, Cruz said he went to confront them in an attempt to protect the teen and convince them to leave the teen alone, the documents show.

When the deputies asked him why he felt the need to confront the group, he replied “it’s intimidation, as if it doesn’t stop” and that you must force them to stop, according to documents court.

Cruz told the deputies that he planned a fight with the student who, according to him, was responsible for the bullying and had not planned to fight with someone else. He told members of the House that he had brought three green throwing knives and a black folding knife. When the deputies asked him why he had brought so many knives, he replied that it was “just in case they try to do something too crazy”.

Cruz said that when he faced the group, one of the teens stepped forward and started hitting him. At this point, he said he pulled out the folding knife and intentionally stabbed the teenager, who was later identified as Flores, at least three times, according to court documents.

At the same time, Cruz said that the students continued to attack him and that he fell to the ground, at which point he saw that Flores was also on the ground. Cruz said that he did not stab any of the other students involved in the incident.

The fight erupted after several cars started to honk their horns, he said. When he stood up, Cruz said that he had felt a strong push and saw that his shoulder was bleeding. He said he did not know who stabbed him, according to the documents.

When the police arrived, Cruz said that he gave his knives to the bullyed teenager so that he would not be taken with them.