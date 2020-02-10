Doctor Strange 2 authors could not submit a draft before exiting

The authors of Doctor Strange 2 had no opportunity to submit a draft before finishing

The news cycle surrounding the exit from Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness was very similar to his title, and now Cargill has gone to Twitter to offer the new detail that he and Derrickson never had a chance to submit a draft before they left.

As it keeps popping up in the news, it’s worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to draft MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Whatever you are working on now is not a derivative of our work.

I’m obviously very excited to see where they take Stephen next.

– C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) February 8, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch will repeat his role as Stephen Strange with Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff. Olsen’s upcoming Disney + series, Wanda vision, will also be included in the sequel. In addition, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Loki Series is linked with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness also. Filming is scheduled to begin in May.

The film was recently rented out Loki Chief author Michael Waldron has rewritten the script by Jade Bartlett and started discussions Spider ManSam Raimi directs the project, much to the delight of fans and Derrickson.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong have yet to be confirmed for the sequel. However, it is likely that they will all return.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021.

