Doctor Strange 2 Snags Loki writer Michael Waldron as new author

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel brought the new writer Michael Waldron to work Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, This follows when the studio swaps original director Scott Derrickson – who left because of creative differences – for Sam Raimi, who is currently negotiating to lead the project.

Jade Barlett was the original writer Multiverse of madness, which was touted as Marvel’s first scary movie when it was first announced. THR believes that disagreements over the extent of the horror in the film may have led Derrickson to step down. And now that Waldron is stepping in to rewrite the project, it’s clear that Marvel is taking a completely different approach to Doctor Strand’s next solo outing than originally thought.

Nevertheless, Waldron is now in an exceptional position to work on three top shelf objects – the Disney + series Loki, the Starz family drama paragraphsand the USA series Florida Man,

Benedict Cumberbatch will repeat his role as Stephen Strange with Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff. Olsen’s upcoming Disney + series, Wanda vision, will also be included in the sequel. In addition, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Loki Series is linked with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness also. Filming is scheduled to begin in May.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong are expected to return for the sequel. Rachel McAdams is said to continue her role as Dr. No longer recognize Christine Palmer.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021.

