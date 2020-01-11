Doctor Strange Sequel loses director Scott Derrickson

Loading...

In a surprising series of events, director Scott Derrickson escapes from Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson directed the first film and is already working on its sequel, which is said to feature horror scenes similar to Derrickson’s previous work, Sinister and The Exorcism by Emily Rose. Derrickson is now joining other talented filmmakers who have been separated from Marvel in the past over “creative differences”.

Scott Derickson comes out of the doctor weird

Variety broke the news that Marvel and Derrickson didn’t see eye-to-eye in Doctor Strange’s sequel. There are no details on the exact differences, as usual, but here is Marvel’s general statement:

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have parted ways with ‘Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness’ because of creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson posted his statement on Twitter:

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to share ways with ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ because of creative differences. I am grateful for our collaboration and will remain as an EP.”

The sequel is expected to remain on schedule with May and May 2021. Marvel is already looking to replace Derrickson. Big shoes to fill.

The terror!

This is pure conjecture, but what if Marvel and Disney got cold feet in making a superhero horror movie that is not like the last five or ten movies they have made? They’ve made different films, yes, but they almost always have the same tone and sense of humor. The studio has never really been exposed to this subject.

Recently, Kevin Feige returned to the promise of a Marvel horror movie. Strange doctor in the Madness Multiverse is said to bring fright to the franchise. Only a few weeks ago, Fate excluded and made clear that while it is a superhero movie with scary elements in it, it is not a horror movie:

I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a horror movie, but it’s, as Scott Derrickson, our director, put it, it’s going to be a great MCU movie with scary sequels to it. The way I did when I was a kid in the 80’s, Spielberg did a great job. I mean, there are scary sequences in Raiders that I as a kid would cover when their faces melt. Or the Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist. These are the films that were rated PG-13, incidentally. It’s fun to be scared this way and not a scary, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary, because Scott Derrickson is great at it, but scary at the service of an exciting emotion.

Other Marvel directors left cold

Creative differences happen all the time, but they happen a lot at Marvel. Edgar Wright, famous, spent years in Ant-Man only to leave after the studio wanted a safer or more commercialized version of the character. Remember when Marvel cast a shadow over Edward Norton when they decided to remake The Hulk, claiming he wasn’t a team player? Probable subject in this case: he had a vision.

Recently, director Lucrecia Martel dismissed the black widow because representatives from her studio said “don’t worry about action scenes”, which means she would be handled by them, not the filmmakers. Marvel has given some very good filmmakers enough freedom to let their voices shine in a comic book. However, they have not given this freedom to all their filmmakers. Now Scott Derrickson is one of those filmmakers. He’s in good business.

Why Derrickson’s departure is a shame

With the lively history of Doctor Strange history, it was as if Derrickson was only deluding the surface of this strange and enormous universe of guides and fantasy creatures. The character and the world were perfect for Derrickson. It was a good fight between the director and the material. In addition, Derrickson had talked about wanting to make an epic sequel to a villain worthy of his hero, whose first film was missing. It was a fun, elegant adventure film, but there was the untouched potential that Derrickson could give a sequel.