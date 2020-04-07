‘Doctor Strange’ Was Delayed By 5 Months For Benedict Cumberbatch

Health practitioner Bizarre director Scott Derrickson uncovered that the Marvel Studios movie was delayed so Benedict Cumberbatch could perform the titular purpose.

Marvel Studios’ Medical professional Strange introduced Benedict Cumberbatch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the admirer-favorite actor was reportedly a regular favored when the inventive group was exploring for the proper actor to portray the titular function. Even so, Benedict Cumberbatch was at first not able to acknowledge the part due to his commitments to other tasks.

At some point, the filmmakers determined to thrust Medical doctor Odd back from its summer time 2016 launch day by five months in buy to accommodate Benedict Cumberbatch’s routine. Director Scott Derrickson talked about the launch date change in a post on his official Twitter account, in which he stated that the delay allowed the creative workforce to devote additional time performing on the script and figure out how to attain the visuals.

Additionally, we pushed the launch date for Physician Strange 5 months in buy to get Benedict Cumberbatch. Experienced we not done that, we would not have experienced time to get the script suitable or figure out how to realize a whole lot of the visuals. pic.twitter.com/NtpgX3EJow

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 3, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch is established to reprise his part as Stephen Odd in Physician Weird in the Multiverse of Insanity. Details on The Multiverse of Madness are presently minimal, though it is said to feature horror features. In addition, the Disney Plus mini-series WandaVision will also provide as the lead-in to the sequel.

Scott Derrickson is nonetheless connected to Medical professional Weird in the Multiverse of Madness as an government producer, with Sam Raimi reportedly in talks to immediate from a script written by Michael Waldron. The sequel will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Bizarre in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be produced in theaters on November 5, 2021.

