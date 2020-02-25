doctor-who:-collection-thirteen-verified,-but-will-not-start-filming-till-autumn-2020

It’s been verified that Medical professional Who admirers can appear ahead to an additional sequence of their most loved present. But they may have to wait around a while…

If you are apprehensive about whether we’ll be finding another collection of Doctor Who, really do not be. Collection 13 of the New Sequence has been confirmed by producer Tracie Simpson at enthusiast conference Gallifrey A single. However, it won’t start capturing until autumn afterwards this yr. Potentially in September, but that has but to be confirmed.

Naturally, this suggests that we will not be observing Series 13 until finally following 12 months. This isn’t a little something a lot of of us will be astonished about. On the other hand, considering how very long the hole can be between the start off of generation for a collection and its eventual broadcast, it may perhaps suggest that we’ll have to wait over a calendar year for it, perhaps even about eighteen months. Just after all, maintain in thoughts that Collection 12 begun capturing back again in January 2019, and it was just about a whole calendar year in advance of we finally observed the to start with episode broadcast.

So if Series 13 is as ambitious as Collection 12 – with taking pictures having spot all over the globe – we might not be observing it until eventually autumn upcoming calendar year, possibly summer season at very best. So the moment yet again, Medical doctor Who followers can be expecting a quite extensive wait for the following established of episodes.

Jodie Whittaker has confirmed that she’ll be returning to Series 13.

Picture Credit history: Ben Blackall/BBC Studios/BBC America

Approaching distinctive

Nevertheless, it has to be claimed that it is not all negative news. As effectively as Sequence 13, a special episode has also been confirmed. It most likely won’t be broadcast till New Year’s Working day future year, or maybe even Xmas Working day. Both way, we’ll be receiving a minor anything to fill that extensive future wait for brand name new episodes.

On major of that, both of those Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall have verified that they’ll be returning to Physician Who for the next collection. Through a go to to Medical professional Who‘s Cardiff set, Chibnall had this to say relating to rumors that he was leaving:

It’s categorically untrue. We’re already scheduling the next series just after this collection.

Properly, that appears to be to ensure that matters won’t be switching at any time before long. Lovers will have a very long hold out for Collection 13, but at least we have a single distinctive episode to look ahead to prior to then – not to point out Sequence 12’s huge finale, The Timeless Kids, which will be broadcast this Sunday. That appears to be like set to be an particularly fascinating resolution to the collection.

How do you really feel about getting to wait a very long time for the up coming sequence of Physician Who? Are you happy that equally Whittaker and Chibnall are keeping on, or would you like to see change on the clearly show? Permit us know in the remarks beneath.