Doctor Who: Daleks Returns in The First Doctor Adventures: Volume 4

Now, this is a release that I’m excited about. Partly because The First Doctor Adventures audio has been particularly strong. Originally from The Adventure in Space and Time, the actor plays the original role of TARDIS. Giving new stories in the style of the first season, The First Doctor Adventures has been a very effective combination of old and new.

It’s been more than a year since the last volume was released (Carole Ann Ford, a special guest appearance returning to Susan’s war next month). But eventually the new volume of the series is here!

The First Doctor Adventures: Volume 4 gives us two new stories from the original TARDIS team. In very dark times they visit Russia. But they also face some very old enemies – Daleks!

Back to the last of Skaro and Romanov

Getting back to Skaro is particularly interesting: at this point, the TARDIS team has only met Daleks before, in a series called The Daleks. (Sure, that’s one of several possible titles, but most fans agree that The Daleks fits the story better.) Their second appearance on television, The Dale’s Invasion of Earth, is at least as important as Susan’s departure. .

It is certainly dangerous to cut another Dalek encounter between the first two iconic stories. But it could also be interesting. Particularly with the return of the Thals and the original Dalek city view. Apparently, rather than The Daleks Invasion of Earth. That is a story that I look forward to hearing and reviewing.

The second story of today’s version, Last of Romanovs, is pure history by Jonathan Barnes. I enjoy a good historical record, and Barnes’ story about the last tsar in Russia seems very hopeful. Getting back to Skaro is the main draw here, but given how bad the stories have been, both in The First Doctor Adventures and in the original TV series, I have high hopes.

The First Doctor Adventures: Volume 4 is on CD and can be downloaded directly from the Big Finish website.

