Doctor who delivers a pointed message in a senseless episode

“Orphan 55” contains all the components of a solid Doctor Who episode: an interesting science fiction location, a bizarre cast of side players, a creepy alien threat and a great social message. Unfortunately, these parts never form anything larger than the sum of their parts. At best, “Orphan 55” feels like the outline of a better, more nuanced episode. In the worst case, it’s a cheap paint-by-numbers knockoff from a classic base-under-siege adventure. After “Spyfall, Part 1” and “Part 2”, Chris Chiball’s era as Doctor Who seemed to promise an exciting new start. It is particularly frustrating when “Orphan 55” returns to the all too disappointing status quo of the past season.

At least it doesn’t waste time getting us there! As soon as the doctor, Graham, Ryan and Yaz landed at the Tranquility Spa for a two-week all-inclusive holiday (Graham had a voucher), Ryan catches a deadly hopper virus from a machine. Though the doctor heals him easily enough, Ryan’s perilous kick starts an action adventure thrill ride without a break. The TARDIS family will soon find out that the Tranquility Spa is actually a “fake cation” hologram dome, built on an abandoned planet called Orphan 55. If the defense system goes down, they have to figure out how to remove the surviving guests and staff from the planet. A more savage native species known as Dregs kills them all.

“Orphan 55” is certainly not lacking in ideas. The biggest of these is that the inhospitable planet is actually a future version of the earth that is being hit by climate change and the nuclear holocaust. The Dregs are mutated versions of the people who were left behind when the ruling elites evacuated the planet and washed their hands of all responsibility. It’s not the biggest surprise in a world after Planet Of The Apes, and the result is wise not to hold the twist to the end. Even though I had already guessed where this was going, it was still effective to watch Graham and Yaz discover Russian signs on the wall of a service tunnel and come to the terrible realization of where they were actually located.

Photo: Ben Blackall (BBC America)

Unfortunately, “Orphan 55” is so crowded with ideas that this central country cannot land with enough strength after the first discovery. In one scene, Yaz asks where the sediment came from and how it entered the earth. The next time we see them, she guesses that they are the mutated remains of humanity. What should be the emotional linchpin of the episode?

Instead of concentrating on its central thesis, “Orphan 55” keeps shifting the focus back to its expansive, underdeveloped ensemble of guest stars. In addition to the red shirts Vorm (Will Austin) and Hyph3n (Amy Booth-Steel), there are the doomed elderly couple Vilma (Julia Foster) and Benni (Col Farrell), the conflicting father / son duo Nevi (James Buckley) and Sylas (Lewin Lloyd)), and very central base manager Kane (Laura Fraser) and mysterious guest Bella (Gia Ré), who turns out to be her vengeful daughter and a short love interest for Ryan. While each of these characters could have produced compelling episode players, they pull the focus away from each other and from the central message of climate change.

Bella and Kane suffer the most, if only because they have the most potential. Unfortunately, they never feel more like character sketches. The revelation that Bella is doing her job through hotel terrorism is extreme and inexperienced. And we never really learn much about Kane, despite Fraser’s remarkable efforts to give the character a sense of depth. Ultimately, it’s hard to deal with the big emotional moment when they sacrifice themselves to save the rest of the group, and Bella’s farewell to Ryan is just bizarre. If neither the companions nor the guest ensemble are served well by an episode, something has definitely gone wrong.

Photo: Ben Blackall (BBC America)

Oddly enough, the author Ed Hime previously wrote my only favorite episode from last season, “It Takes You Away,” a completely original, emotionally rich episode. Admittedly, this episode also suffered from overcrowding, which means that this could only be a weakness for Hime as an author. “Orphan 55” also has some features of a more complex episode that had to be reduced in production or post-production. There are disagreements about how the Dregs act, how intelligent they are, and who they let live. (Kane inexplicably escapes two direct attacks, and the way the Dregs carry Benni around and let him speak to the other survivors is particularly strange.) That could only be mistakes in the script, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was behind it plugged. The scene problems that also led to some of this mess.

Which does not mean that there are no moments that work. It’s a cool, dramatic choice if the TARDIS family is transported from the planet in the middle of the battle. Combined with the way this episode begins with the end of an invisible romp, “Orphan 55” conveys the feeling that the doctor and her companions are constantly jumping from adventure to adventure without always getting the closure after which yearn. Graham tries to assure Ryan that Bella agrees with half-hearted thoughts. “She’ll be fine, she’s with Kane.” But the idea that the TARDIS team will never know exactly what happened is haunting.

The doctor’s great closing speech on climate change and the importance of action will undoubtedly lead to complaints about this era of the doctor who is to be preached. However, as someone who grew up on Star Trek, I don’t mind if sci-fi shows with their metaphorical messages become explicit. “In your time, mankind is busy arguing about washing dishes while the house burns down,” is such a perfect description of our current socio-political ethos, particularly with regard to the climate crisis. The problem is not in the speech itself, but in the fact that “Orphan 55” does not do enough footwork to draw a conclusion.

In fact, perhaps the most frustrating thing about “Orphan 55” is that it has so much wasted potential. There are so many unrelated ideas and themes that seem like they should be spoken to each other – like the way in which Nevi and Sylas’ semi-dysfunctional parental relationship is different from the more fragmented one between Kane and Bella. It’s a whole episode to make that the sediment and the guests of the Tranquility Base can create a perfect ecosystem together due to the opposite way in which they consume oxygen and carbon dioxide. Instead, it is only used as a means to an (admittedly cool) escape scene.

Photo: James Pardon (BBC America)

Regardless of my rating, “Orphan 55” isn’t necessarily a weaker episode than “The Ghost Monument” or “The Tsuranga Conundrum”, and overall I’d say it’s a stronger performance than last season’s finale. The battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos. “But it’s particularly frustrating to see how the second season of Chiball’s era continues to make rookie mistakes, especially after the heady rush of“ Spyfall ”slate, which means I’m still really looking forward to a historic adventure with Nikola Tesla. I just hope the episode – and the rest of this season – remembers that more isn’t always more.

Scattering observations

We don’t get any explicit follow-up to the unveiling of Gallifrey’s destruction, but Yaz mentions that the doctor has been in a bad mood lately (aka “a grumpy mood”).

This episode immediately reminds me of “Smile”, “Oxygen” and “Gridlock”, but the mix of vacation comedy and real horror really reminded me of “Voyage Of The Damned”.

Although I wouldn’t say that sediment is one of my favorite monsters, I appreciate that, unlike a CGI creation, it’s a largely practical design.

The humanoid appearance of Hyph3n, however, was somewhat poor.

“Sun beds, last line of defense.”