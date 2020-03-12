Doctor Who: Excludes the old and the new

The 12th Doctor Who series has given us immense confusion both old and new. How was each handled, and which ones stood out?

One of the main criticisms of Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall’s premiere of Doctor Who was the lack of credible and threatening ones. I wholeheartedly agree with this common criticism and it really seemed to undermine the 11 series.

In many ways, it seems like Series 12 tried to correct all this by bringing back cyber-favorites and masters. We also had the return of Judo and a Villain couple who linked up against Celestial Toymaker. Of course, there were also original flags for jumping on the couch.

But how did this fair come about? Has the threat level been improved, has it been an enemy or a new dream? Here I am with each baddie who just finished series 12 to explore what I thought.

Master

I will start this first entry with a confession. It did not surprise me to reveal the end of Master Spyfall: Part 1 I felt alone with these feelings. Dare I say, embarrassed? Shame I wasn’t as happy as the world seemed. My friends sent me heartfelt messages on WhatsApp and their Twitter feed was full of adoration.

But I’m here, totally confused. You see, I wasn’t bored, I was angry the Master didn’t come out of nowhere, it seems, the 10-series redemption arc was ignored and I wasn’t ready to see the character soon, after mastering the time of Master / Missy Capaldi.

But then I saw it again. The dramatic irony of knowing O’s true identity greatly enriches the story and brings me closer to appearing at the summit. Although I am in the minority on Spyfall’s cliff hanger, I ultimately took care of another part, after giving credit to the second half. There is one simple reason: Sacha Dhawan is arguably the Doctor’s best enemy. Manic, manipulative, whimsical, hypnotic – Dhawan beat me for a long time with one of the best terrific villains I’ve seen in Doctor Who.

I totally bought this as a Master. Dhawan brought the ancient gravitas behind his younger features. I think his perfect delivery also went up to Dr. Whittaker’s, with some electrical chemistry in mind for the Tennant / Simm dynamic. I truly believed in the long and bitter history between the two lords of time.