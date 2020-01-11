Doctor Who: Gallifrey – A Missed Opportunity In The New Series?

Loading...

Gallifrey has an interesting story in Doctor Who, especially since his return. But was it a missed opportunity? (Follow spoiler for Spyfall.)

When Russell T Davies brought Doctor Who back in 2005, he made some important decisions to brush up on mythology on a large scale. While it was, in a way, a continuation of the original series, there was a big gap between the end of the TV movie and the start of the new series, and Davies made this clear from the start.

For many fans, the biggest change was that Gallifrey was destroyed. Gallifrey and the Time Lords were an important part of the show for much of the Classic series. (At least after her introduction to the final story of season six, The War Games.) Finding that both the doctor’s race and his home world had been destroyed was a big shock to find out.

As we all know, time war has long been a big part of New Series mythology. The doctor, who was not only the last of the Time Lords, but also the one who destroyed his race, was an integral part of many stories.

This was especially true for stories that concerned his old enemy, the master. As they continued their old hostility, it was clear that things were at least a little different now that they were the only survivors of their race. At least until 2013.

Retcon

2013 was a huge year for Doctor Who. Since it was the fiftieth anniversary of the show, there was understandably a lot of hype on all fronts. This was especially true for Doctor’s Day, a very special episode in which the anniversary itself was celebrated. The episode not only examined the end of the war in detail, but also contained a major twist: instead of destroying Gallifrey, the doctor’s many incarnations saved him by sending it into a pocket universe that was frozen in time.

This was a bold move, as he largely reunited eight years of the established Doctor Who. But it felt right, especially for something as big as the fiftieth anniversary. The series now had a new direction and we were able to reinterpret the doctor’s home world in the new series.