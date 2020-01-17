Doctor Who: Green Death

At a time when political storytelling was the focus, we look back on the classic Doctor Who series The Green Death – one of the best and most definitive examples of a story with a strong political message.

The last Doctor Who episode, Orphan 55, was fissile to say the least. There are some who loved the episode and others who hated it. An important criticism is the message about climate change and how humanity must now do something before it is too late. There is nothing wrong with the message itself. However, there is a problem with handling.

It wasn’t the fact that it wasn’t subtle. Doctor Who has previously dealt with serious problems without being subtle, yet it has a good story to tell. But it was handled pretty roughly, especially towards the end. The doctor made a speech that felt less like a natural part of the episode than forced.

Stories like this remind me why The Green Death is so fantastic. Almost forty-seven years after the first broadcast, the classic story of Robert Sloman and Barry Letts is still an excellent example of how to deal with political storytelling in Doctor Who.

A strong but effective message

As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t care about subtlety. In the first episode of the six-part series, Professor Clifford Jones protested against the dangers of pollution and chemical waste. And that’s a key aspect of his character – along with several other scientists, he’s looking for ways to save the earth and find alternative sources of food and energy.

This is not resolved in a single moment. Throughout the series, the dangers of pollution and waste are constantly being discussed. In fact, the monster of history – the giant maggots that many fans of the Classic series remember – was created using chemical waste.

So the Green Death message isn’t exactly subtle. But it works because it’s an important part of the story that naturally evolves. There is a lot of discussion about the dangers of pollution and waste throughout the series, but in a very well-founded and credible manner. It tells an extremely entertaining story with giant maggots and sentient computers.

Heroes and villains

In addition, the characters are also well developed. A problem with Orphan 55 was how it contained so many characters without specifying them. We had the old unmarried couple; the mechanic and his smarter son; the ambitious hotel manager; her daughter who wants to destroy the hotel. These are far too many characters to include in a story that takes less than an hour, at least if you want to make them personable and personable.

In contrast, The Green Death not only offers great characters, but also has time to work them out. Professor Clifford Jones definitely stands out. He is very concerned about saving the world in his own way, but he is clearly also very concerned about Jo. We see how this relationship develops quickly, but still feels real.

We also have the fantastic villain BOSS. BOSS is a memorable and refreshingly different attitude to a computer with sensibility. Instead of speaking like a typical robot (i.e. cold and unemotional), BOSS speaks with a rather light tone and looks like a charming but practical businessman. One thing that is overlooked is, of course, moral values ​​that make him a dangerous enemy to the doctor. It is excellently voiced by John Dearth, who gives the computer a lot of personality.

With strong characters and an excellent story that unfolds at a reasonable pace, it’s no wonder The Green Death is still very popular even after almost five decades. The political message could have been detrimental to history, but it may improve the series by writing it naturally. A perfect example of political storytelling that was done right not only on Doctor Who, but on TV as a whole.

What do you think about The Green Death? Does it still hold? Do you think today’s writers should take notes of it? Let us know in the comments below.