Doctor Who is in an episode about mental health around the world

“Can you hear me?” Starts with great promise. The episode begins in 1380 in Aleppo, where a young woman named Tahira (Aruhan Galieva) is treated for mental health problems. The doctor later states that 14th-century Islamic doctors were known for their enlightened treatment of mental health problems, and I wish this was just a historical episode on the subject. Especially at a time when Aleppo is associated with war and destruction, it’s wonderful to see a mainstream TV show celebrate the region’s rich history. Unfortunately, Tahira becomes an instrument of action at best and a non-entity at worst. You could remove them from this episode, it would hardly change anything. Instead, “Can You Hear Me?” Tries to combine creepy nightmare pictures, a serious discussion about mental health and a lot of help from the 90s camp. It is not surprising that this leads to a strange tonal mismatch.

The most amazing decision, the “Can You Hear Me?” Meets is to anchor the current yet timeless mental health story with opponents who feel like they were straight out of the 90s. The evil, immortal nightmare gods Zellin (Ian Gelder) and Rakaya (Clare-Hope Ashitey) wouldn’t be out of place in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation or Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Perhaps the feeling of dating is not entirely surprising, since they are tied to Classic Who, who annoy the eternal, the guardians and the toy maker (Radio Times has an explanation for all of this). But that doesn’t make up for how gloomy they are as a key threat.

The turn in which Zellin persuades the doctor to free Rakaya from her space prison annoyed me about the doctor’s ridiculous lack of foresight. (She wasn’t joking about whether Zellin was at the top of her resume!) And although Zellin’s ability to peel off his fingers and put them in people’s ears is practically creepy, it’s kind of stupid, which in turn is strange with that Episode matches more serious goals. The most interesting thing about the immortals is the animated sequence, in which we learn about their origins, which was a cool new storytelling technique for Doctor Who. It also immediately reminded me of the opening of the FernGully cartoon.

Ultimately, Zellin and Rakaya are too great a threat for an episode about humanity’s relationship with fear, worry, and sanity. This is especially true for the big climate scene where they … slowly walk down a street in Sheffield in non-branded X-Men Halloween costumes! Like so many of the villains in this season, these theoretically unstoppable gods are simply ridiculously dispatched after the doctor loitered a bit and then suddenly found the perfect plan.

Where “Can You Hear Me?” Works is an episode about the Fellowship that is a welcome addition to this era of the show. Yaz asks for a home visit, where all three companions have the opportunity to learn about life in Sheffield. And they quickly become aware of how time has passed while traveling. Yaz ‘sister Sonya lost a job and learned to cook. Meanwhile, Ryan’s best friend Tibo (Buom Tihngang) got into a bad mental state during the months when Ryan stopped responding to his lyrics.

Thanks to Zellin’s nightmare powers, Ryan, Yaz and Graham are forced to face their worst fears, many of which have to do with the way they travel with the doctor, have changed their lives. In a welcome piece of continuity, Ryan is still haunted by the scorched earth and sediment of “Orphan 55”, as well as by his newly discovered fear of leaving his friends alone to face these problems. Graham now realizes that he is repressing his fear that his cancer may return (not to mention his continued grief over the loss of Grace). And Yaz starts to wonder if she went beyond her tough teenage years or just returned to her old coping mechanisms.

Although Yaz’s subplot is ultimately effective, it is also an excellent example of how an unnecessary puzzle can weaken the power of a story. We finally learn that a bullied, desperate teenage Yaz tried to run away from home before being rescued by Sonya and the friendly policeman (Nasreen Hussain) who called to help. However, the story is told so ominously and fragmentarily that I waited for a more dramatic shoe to fall out. Did Yaz and Sonya have another sibling who died? Should it turn out that the cop is a future version of Yaz that went back in time to help himself? None of this is the case. And while the scene in which Yaz thanks her Redeemer is a beautiful moment of emotional catharsis, a more straightforward narrative could have done better.

Still, the review raises fascinating questions about Yaz’s decision to travel with the doctor. Is it a healthy way for Yaz to manifest her desires or an unhealthy way to run away from her life? Ryan is the first in the family to realize that pretty much all Doctor Who companions will do it at some point: it is impossible to travel with the Doctor and still live a normal life, even if she drops you right where You stopped. Time is relative and you cannot maintain your relationships with loved ones if you live at a different pace than them. At some point you have to choose what kind of life you want (or you have to make this choice for yourself – as has happened to some companions). Although the TARDIS family has not yet reached any conclusions, it is nice to see that they deal with internal problems rather than external threats.

If the bad guys don’t work and the companions don’t, the part of “Can you hear me?”, Which is a mixed bag, is treating mental health and, in particular, equating mental health problems with anxiety and nightmares. These ideas are of course related, but for an episode that begins in a hospital known for its advanced mental treatments, “Can You Hear Me?” The importance of therapy and medication strangely down. Instead, the big lesson seems to be: “Talk to your friends about your problems!” This is definitely a good and important memory, but also one that is somewhat limited and simple. It’s hard to say how much of Tibo’s problems stem from his innate struggles compared to Zellin’s interference, but the dozens of locks on his door indicate a problem that is far more serious than an honest conversation with his friends can solve.

The strangest thing is the scene in which Graham opens up to the doctor about his fear of cancer and the show depicts their reaction as a joke. “I’m still socially awkward,” she admits, before completely avoiding the problem. It’s a strange rhythm for an episode, how important it is to talk to others about your struggles. (Mostly because we saw that this doctor is deeply empathetic – especially as far as Ryan and his father are concerned.) Perhaps it should be an honest comment on the fact that not all mental health conversations go smoothly, which for sure correct is. But it feels more like a tonally misjudged gag in a tonally misjudged episode.

During “Can You Hear Me?” Targeting the heights of “Vincent And The Doctor”, “Amy’s Choice” and “The God Complex” occasionally moves closer to the depths of “Night Terror”. It has good intentions, but at a time when television shows are now regularly offering differentiated explorations of psychological problems, the celebration of humanity’s tenacity is only a touch of the general.

