Doctor Who is John Barrowman on the return of Captain Jack Harkness

Photo: James Pardon (BBC America)

This post discusses the details of the plot from the latest episode of Doctor Who, “Refugee of Judoons”.

In a mid-season episode of Doctor Who, one of the biggest was the unannounced return of John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness. The boastful, pansexual, immortal time traveler was a staple of the series under showrunner Russell T. Davies (not to mention the star of his own spinoff series Torchwood), but has not appeared since a short cameo in the 2010 New at Doctor Who Special year. Barrowman has long been indicting bringing back his favorite character of fans, and last night Captain Jack finally returned to the series excitingly, zooming in on a space battle on a stolen ship and trying to relay an important message to the doctor.

Although a flawed Quanticum Scoop meant that Jack was unable to meet Jodie Whittaker’s 13th doctor in person, he had the opportunity to meet her current companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yaz (Mandip) Gill ). After kissing Graham (whom he thought was the doctor), dropping a few signature hints, and rejoicing in the news that his old friend is now a woman, Jack zapped out of the story with the promise that he was always will be there for the doctor when she needs him. The A.V. Club spoke to Barrowman about how he coped with the massive surprise, what it was like to return to the series, and the social media lie that accidentally gave him a newly renovated apartment.

The A.V. Club: Jack’s return is something you’ve been pushing for a long time. Are you satisfied with the reaction from the fans now that it has finally happened?

John Barrowman: Oh, I’m completely overwhelmed by the fan reaction. I have always tried to keep Captain Jack alive, whether my sister (Carole Barrowman) and I wrote in comics or whether it was just about him or the convention. But I never noticed that I actually did a live TV show on a different network when the episode aired on the BBC, but I watched the reaction on Twitter and Instagram. And I recovered well because I couldn’t believe the answer. There was nothing negative at all. Everyone was thrilled. Everyone celebrated. And when I read what people were saying, I was really overwhelmed. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

AVC: Did you do anything special to celebrate?

JB: Last night when I got home I had a couple of glasses of champagne. (Laughing)

AVC: How did you first learn that showrunner Chris Chibnall wanted to bring Captain Jack back?

JB: I was in central London and went to the Old Vic Theater to see Bill Pullman in a play – Bill was also in Torchwood, he played Oswald Danes on Miracle Day, the last series we played. So I went to greet him because he was in town and then I got a call on the corner in front of the theater. And my crib said, “Chris Chibnall wants to speak to you.” So he put the call through and the first thing Chris got out of his mouth was, “John, how do you think Captain Jack is going back to TARDIS?” I just jumped around screeching and left: “I said it all the time: all at once. Absolutely. I will do everything possible to make this possible. “And we ended the call and I immediately called Russell T and said,” Russell, guess what happens? “And he said: (Adopts a British accent.)” Darling, I know! Isn’t it damn wonderful? “

AVC: How did you logistically manage to keep your appearance secret?

JB: I would go to work in black sheets on the back of a car. I was told to wear a hooded sweater, and when I got to the Bristol Cathedral, where we did all my scenes, I was surrounded by people with black umbrellas and brought to the cathedral. So it was very, very quiet. The only people I told were my mother and father, my sister and also my husband.

But I had to apologize to social media because people were wondering why I was in Cardiff (where Doctor Who shoots). I was recognized left, right and in the middle. So I started posting on Instagram about the renovation of one of our properties. According to the fib I told, I was there and renovated an apartment. And then, over the course of a few days, I really renovated my apartment because I thought if I said it I could do it. And I was able to post things, so the bait worked great. That was about five or six months ago, so we really kept the secret secret.

AVC: Are you satisfied with the result of the renovation work?

JB: I can now post the pictures since it’s finally done! (Laughs) So yes, I’m very happy with the result.

AVC: How long did it take to shoot your part of the episode?

JB: It’s a bit blurry for me at the moment, but if I’m right, I can do it in 48 hours.

AVC: How did it feel to put the costume back on for the first time?

JB: I had the fit for my costume about three months earlier when I did my UK Fabulous Tour over the summer, which I celebrated 30 years in the industry. And I stayed at St. David’s Hotel when I was performing in Cardiff. And (Doctor Who costume designer) Ray Holman came over and brought everything out and fit me. I actually have the pictures – which I can now post – of me in the hotel room when I tried everything on for the first time. We were just super excited. Scott, my husband, was excited. We all just beamed. Ray and I just couldn’t stop hugging each other.

AVC: Did Chibnall or episode director Nida Manzoor give you specific instructions on how to bring Jack back to life in this new era of the series?

JB: I have to be honest with you, they trusted me. I know this character. This character is so part of me that there is no difficulty in finding him again. I can find it at the push of a button. It’s like putting on an old coat. It was interesting, however, that some of the authors had never written for me or Jack. Sometimes the flow of the line was not what I call “jack-ism”. That’s why they allowed me to change some things.

AVC: Do you remember certain moments or lines that you really put your own spin on?

JB: Well, the kiss was in there, but it was my idea to keep the kiss longer than normal. And Bradley Walsh, who plays Graham, whom I know outside of Doctor Who (concerns Walsh’s accent). “Barrowman, did you have to kiss me bloody for so long?” And I said, “Well, it’s probably the only one I can get Brad, so I’ll just do it. “

And other little things, like when I say to Tosin: “Oh, I like him.” Only little things like this that Jack would rattle. I knew the rhythm of the speeches, the speeches were very easy for me. Jack, as I call it, has a side-by-side thought process that is very similar to that of the doctor. Everywhere there is shooting: “Oh, I like that.” “What’s that over there?” “Don’t touch that!” So it wasn’t difficult and I could put my own cheeky phrase on it was just Jack. Chris called me the first day after seeing the daily papers and said, “It’s just lovely! It’s him. He’s back.”

I’m glad the fans picked up: The first time Jack said, “Did you miss me?” I wanted the fandom to feel the joy, not only that I felt like I was going back to Doctor Who, but also the joy that Jack felt when he brought back the doctor he thought he was. So I’m thrilled with the response and very happy with the whole thing. It really humbled me. I know I sound silly when I say it all the time, but it was just awesome to play it again.

AVC: Is there anything you can tease about Jack’s future on the show?

JB: I can only say that he is always there for the doctor when she needs him. That’s it. (Laughing)

AVC: There are many other big surprises in this episode after Jack’s return. Were you able to read the entire script before you filmed, or did you only know about Jack’s part of it?

JB: No no no. At first I only had Jack’s pages, but when I got there I got the rest of the script. And it’s one of those episodes where it is – if someone had a pancake and slapped someone in the face with it, that episode was like that. There was a blow every 15 minutes, something new happened. It was an epic episode and, I think, a big turning point this season. So I’m sure there is a lot more to look forward to.

AVC: You weren’t allowed to do scenes with Jodie Whittaker, but did you even meet her when you were on the set?

JB: Of course I have! Jodie and I had a good time. I played a prank on her in her caravan. She was told by production: “You will love John.” And I was told by the production: “You will love Jodie.” And I trust the Whovian family. If you tell me something like that, I know it will be true. So we got along and Jodie just wrote me that she’s in LA. I’m sorry she missed me in LA, but she heard the episode went down incredibly well. And I can’t wait to see her in the UK again. So we’re still in touch, still in correspondence, and we have a great relationship.

AVC: What was the prank?

JB: (Laughing) Well, I don’t want to reveal that! It’s kind of personal! But I think it has something to do with filling her room with toilet paper.