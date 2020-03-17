Doctor Who News: Churchill meets Monster in Subterfuge

The Seventh Doctor meets an old friend and an old enemy in today’s Doctor Who audio version, Subterfuge. But can the doctor help Winston Churchill this time?

This year’s Seventh Doctor audiobook trilogy has been different from the usual “seasons” of Big Finish. Typically, three adventures would be released for a particular Doctor, before focusing on three more versions of the other Doctor. Thus, the fifth, sixth and seventh doctors get at least one season a year. This is at least true for the Seventh Medical Audit trilogy launched in 2020.

However, there is a significant difference, chronologically, that they do not seem to have. Instead, they all share a common theme: Major Time Lord. When he released the Dark Universe in January, The Doctor hit the Eleven. It is time for the evil Lord, who preserves all his previous personalities. Last month, Dr. met with The Master of The Psychic Circus in an incarnation he had not seen in a long time.

The enemy facing him this month, as part of the new Subterfuge audio, is more psychotic, but very dangerous – Meddling Monk. On television, Monk made only two appearances, but he is a memorable character. Worse than enemies like Master or Rani, Monk’s main goal is to improve history in massive ways, regardless of the consequences. His goal this time? To ensure Winston Churchill’s success – this time too, Churchill must fail.

Churchill returns

London, 1945. Winston Churchill campaigned again for the election. Its new strategic adviser ensures that Britain has a bright future under its direction. It is a vote that can be lost. But the Doctor knows he needs it.

The monk becomes confused and changes history for his own purposes. In the mix of spies and aliens, Winston realizes that victory won’t be so easy. But at least he can trust his old friend … can’t he?

Since 2015, Rufus Hound has been excellent as a currency. Not surprisingly, his corpse is full of great humor and humor. He becomes one of the “funniest” criminals in Doctor Who. It would certainly be wonderful if he got the chance to play a role on TV, but right now, at least we can enjoy his performance in this new audio adventure.

More than that Doctor Who Watch

With the return of the Hound, we also have Ian McNeice representing Winston Churchill’s role. Big Finish has had a lot of fun with this special iteration of the character. He met eighth-grader Ravenous, who also gave his series The Churchill Years. In addition to getting to know the Third Doctor in May, Ian McNeice is pleased to continue playing the role in more stories, as he has revealed.

The thing I like about the Doctor is that, in truth, there is no reason why Churchill can’t come back for days, nights or even nights. In this story we are laying the groundwork for a new turn. It is a joy to see the Doctor with them in these theatrical dramas. Now I join Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann. Here is more.

The Subterfuge CD is available and download now, directly from the Big Finish website.

Next: News: Third Doctor will face Daleks again in May!

Are you a fan of Meddling Monk? Do you think he should do so at the Thirteenth Doctor? Should Churchill appear on TV shows again? Notify me in the comments below.