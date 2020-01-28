Doctor who occupies the first black doctor in his history

Doctor Who has just made history with his first black Doctor, which was revealed in Sunday night’s episode Fugitive of the Judoon.

Jo Martin, who plays the doctor’s first black incarnation, was unveiled to the 13th doctor portrayed by Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker was the first female incarnation of the character.

The role was previously played by Matt Smith, David Tenant and Peter Capaldi.

Jo Martin. (SHOW TIME)

In the episode written by Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall, Martin’s character, a tour guide in Gloucester, England, named Ruth Clayton, surprisingly announces that she is the doctor.

The historical discovery came after a TARDIS was dug up under Clayton’s lighthouse as a child. But none of the doctors recognized each other.

“You are in my future, not the other way around,” says Martin’s doctor.

“I’ve never been like you … trust me, I would remember, especially this shirt,” says the 13th doctor.

Although the series had a number of strong female characters alongside Whittaker – from Michelle Gomez’s The Master and Alex Kingston’s River Song to companions like Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rose (Billie Piper) – no black woman has ever portrayed the title character.

Matt Smith played the role of doctor from 2010 to 2013.

Martin’s other credits include Holby City, Silent Witness and Top Boy.

While the show hasn’t yet revealed the details – where (and when) Martin’s doctor came from, why the two didn’t recognize each other, and which of them was the first – most fans are thrilled with the introduction of the first black doctor in foreign games Time Lord.

“We have a black Dr. Who. ”This is not an exercise. We have a black woman, Dr. Who !!! “said Stephanie Yeboah on Twitter.

“Thank you for finally giving a black nerd and other black nerd adults and kids a doctor who looks like us,” tweeted another user. “You really don’t know how monumental that was and how it made me cry. Please don’t let her be the only one who ever was.”

“Jo Martin as a doctor !!” said Ryan Price-Stephens. “Exactly what incarnation remains to be seen and whether she is a canonical doctor at all. We only know that she is the first black doctor and in just a few minutes she had the part!”

Reunion with TV and film actors: nostalgic photos that give you that certain something