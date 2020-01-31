Doctor Who: Refugee of the judo

With some of the biggest surprises in Doctor Who history, Fugitive of the Judoon definitely has a lot of hype and controversy right now. But is it a strong story in itself?

Good. That was certainly quite an episode. In fact, Fugitive of the Judoon was a Doctor Who story that was so big that it honestly took me a few days to process it. And of course, to let things cool down after the hype. (I would say “follow spoilers”, but let’s face it: you all know the big twists by now.)

And there was a lot of hype about this one. Whether you loved it or hated it, Fugitive of the Judoon did exactly what Chris Chibnall was up to – it got everyone talking. And I mean everyone. Not only Doctor Who fans, but also people who don’t even follow the show have spoken about the new Doctor.

But is history worth the hype? That is the key question. To answer that, we need to look at three key elements of the episode: the judoon, the captain, and the refugee. (Yes, I’m a fan of spaghetti westerns.)

The judoon

Although it has definitely been dwarfed since then, the return of the judo was hugely important because we all thought that this would be the main attraction of the episode. How well was your return treated?

Overall very good. The writers Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall would have easily fallen into the trap of making them too nice, since they are, by and large, a force for justice. But they made her as bad, persistent, and dangerous as ever. It was a nice touch that “All Ears Alan” was executed just to bump one of them. He may have been a sneak, but you couldn’t help feeling a little sympathy for him about his undeserved fate.

The judoon didn’t focus too much on the whole story. Especially in the second half, when the focus shifted to Ruth. But their return worked well, and it’s great to see such an unusual monster for the first time in far too long.