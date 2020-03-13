Doctor Who Review: Chronicles of the Twelfth Doctor: A Rural Journey

Eventually, Osgood will have the opportunity to travel on the Doctor in Field Trip. Doctor Who Audio Boxes The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles Set.

Like the wounds of war, The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles’ latest storyline has another pre-established character traveling with the Doctor: his old friend (and maybe his biggest fan) Osgood! (We don’t know what Osgood is.) Eventually, the doctor finally offered him the opportunity to travel with him, at least on one trip.

What I especially liked about the McCormack story is that you can hear it in different areas of Osgood. We have seen and heard many stories as a key part of UNIT, but once in a group, outside of that group, or from the planet Earth, we hear what is happening.

Perhaps not surprisingly, McCormack is having a great time with the character. Seeing the lives of other worlds, meeting strangers in racing, getting a broader view of the universe – all of Osgood’s dreams come true. McCormack, however, remembers the strengths of the character, considering that he is very tough, occasionally impressing the Doctor.

However, it is even better that McCormack is sure to have fun with the conditions of the character, something that Ingrid Oliver represents as brilliantly as ever. One of my favorite moments is that Osgood has to dress up. Through McCormack’s writing and Oliver’s acting, it’s so easy to imagine how uncomfortable a character would be in such a situation.

I’ll be honest, this is an item that I didn’t like too much with this story. While fun as a temporary friend of Dr. Osgood’s, the story doesn’t really capture you as much as others in this volume. It offers a different alien to the story of your foreign invasion and a bit of intrigue, but not enough.

However, it is lovely to see Osgood get a trip through TARDIS at least. Ingrid Oliver does not have another great performance in the role, but Jacob Dudman continues to impress as the narrator and the voice of the twelfth doctor. It’s not a particularly standout story, but for the twelve Doctors and Osgood’s interaction, at least the listening is quite enjoyable.

Do you think Osgood would have to travel with Dr. on TV? Or do you think it works better with Earth? Notify me in the comments below.