Doctor Who Review: The Life of Captain Jack

Loading...

Former news anchor Trinity Wells has seen many strange things. But her life gets even stranger when she meets her new driver in the last episode of Doctor Who, The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume Two.

The final episode of The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume 2 focuses on Trinity Wells – one of the few characters that appeared in Doctor Who, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. If you don’t recognize the name, don’t worry – while she has had some appearances, especially in the era of Russell T Davies as a showrunner, she was a rather minor figure. Do you remember the American news anchor who kept popping up? That is her.

It is definitely fascinating to explore such a small character in a deep way. Especially if this character shares a story with Captain Jack. But in this case Jack is more reluctant because he is undercover as Wells driver. Oh, don’t get me wrong – it still stands out far more than a driver should do. After all, it’s Jack. But he’s also interested in helping Miss Wells in every possible way.

As a result, Driving Miss Wells is essentially about two things: Trinity Wells herself and her relationship with her strange driver. How does the writer James Goss deal with this story?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4sSrKcEH8k [/ embed]

Extension of a secondary character

Goss’ story relates in many ways to the Doctor Who Russell T Davies era, which is not surprising. During her many but short appearances on the series, Trinity Wells had to report many strange events. Wells has seen it all, from spaceships hitting landmarks to fat walking. Of course, she doesn’t believe any of it.

More of Doctor Who Watch

It is interesting to examine how the many adventures of Doctor, Torchwood and Sarah Jane would affect the life of such a small character. Wells has become extremely cynical, and although this is hard to believe at first glance, the character is the strong point that afterwards everything seems to be normal again and again. However, when Captain Jack becomes her driver, she slowly changes her mind – in more ways than one …

It is an interesting choice to put Captain Jack in the role of a quiet but helpful driver. But it is also possible. Especially since Jack, although he is helpful at least occasionally, is not always so good at showing restraint. But trying to see him gives us some great moments with him and Wells and shows us another side of him. Of course, it’s different than the previous two episodes.

Overall, Driving Miss Wells is an effective way to round off this box set. Not as fun or quirky as Piece of Mind, but not as dark or shrill as What Have I Done?

Next: Gallifrey – A Missed Opportunity in the New Series?

Which Doctor Who character do you think should be examined more closely? Let us know in the comments below.