Doctor Who Review: The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume Two

The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume Two offers a strong and varied mix of stories for the characters Doctor Who and Torchwood.

Knowing that the Torchwood spin-off boxing set The Sins of Captain John was going to come out this month (a boxing set that I absolutely want to listen to and review), I decided it was time for me, finally to review the second volume of The Life of Captain Jack. I really enjoyed the first volume, which gave us insights into Jack’s life outside of Doctor Who and Torchwood. The man has lived an extremely long life and he has had a variety of adventures, as the first boxing set proved.

This still applies to the second volume. We have so wildly different stories in this story that differ in both tone and style. The boxing set begins with a fun romp with the Sixth Doctor, but then we made a dark and somber story in World War I before ending with exploring an extremely insignificant figure.

While many box sets in the Doctor Who world tend to offer stories with a wide range of styles and tones, this is still an extremely distinctive mix. Maybe it helps that the stories don’t follow each other and span different points in Jack’s life, just like in Volume 1. There is no arc or even a real topic here, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As I said, it allows us to get separate and distinctive insights into Jack’s long life.

A unique mix

And these insights are pretty awesome. Especially the opening sequence Piece of Mind. I admit I was extremely skeptical about the idea that Jack would meet the sixth doctor. After all, we all know that Six should end up forgetting to meet Jack so Nine doesn’t recognize him in The Empty Child. And yes, the story ends with amnesia.

But if you have a story where Jack pretends to be the doctor, or just listen to Jack and the sixth doctor talking to each other, the amnesia end is definitely worth it. Piece of Mind was a lot of fun from start to finish thanks to performances by John Barrowman and Colin Baker and writing by James Goss.

As mentioned earlier, the next episode is much darker. In a way: what have I done? is probably the darkest episode in The Lives of Captain Jack. It is also a fairly effective two-handed game that mainly focuses on Jack and another soldier trying to survive. Because of its grim nature, it’s not the easiest episode to listen to. But it’s a strong piece of Guy Adams drama.

The last episode of the box set is noticeably easier. Driving Miss Wells is an interesting exploration of a rather insignificant figure from the era of Russell T. Davies as a showrunner at Doctor Who: the American news anchor Trinity Wells. It’s interesting to find out what she did next and how the events of the TV series affected her life.

There are some box sets that are easy to listen to and others where it is better to enjoy them one episode at a time. Captain Jack’s Life: Volume Two is definitely an example of the latter. All episodes are decent stories in themselves, but they are so different and unrelated that it is best to listen to them and enjoy them separately. A strong and extremely varied mix of stories.

