Doctor Who Review: The River Song Diary: Abbey of Heretics

Just like in the Doctor Who series Doom Coalition, River Song goes under the covers as a nun to find a mysterious book in Abbey of Heretics.

After the dark mystery of the Nordic noir style in the opening sequence Colony of Strangers, we have something whole with Abbey of Heretics, the second story from Doctor Who, the spin-off box set “The Diary of River Song: Series 7” other found out.

First, there is a mystery that River has to investigate, but that is not what drives the story. At least not entirely. Instead, the intrigue itself is essentially the historical and political background to the story.

It is the 12th century and England is at war. On the surface, the abbey does not appear to be affected by the conflict. But there are internal conflicts, especially between two nuns, who share very different views.

Domestic policy

Lizbeth Myles does a lot of research with her episode. Abbey of Heretics has many interesting and sophisticated characters. Especially Sister Magdalene and Sister Ursula. The former has some extremely strong views about the Church and the dangers of too much knowledge.

Sister Ursula, who takes care of the abbey library, is more open-minded. Too open-minded about Sister Magdalene. The conflict between these two very different characters is great to hear, especially how it makes them take desperate measures.

Of course River has a lot to do in this story. Since a mysterious book can be found, a strange disease spreads, and even a “ghost” lurks in the abbey, she has to do a lot of research. Myles is very good with her, especially how she brings River straight into the ongoing conflict between Magdalena and Ursula. It’s also great to hear River face up again as a nun. (The previous time it happened was in Eighth Doctor Box Set Doom Coalition 3rd)

As with Colony of Strangers, there are some twists in Abbey of Heretics. But it’s the characters, the historical environment, and the politics that really make this story a fantastic listening experience. Another great episode from the latest series from The Diary of River Song.

