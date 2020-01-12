Doctor Who Review: The River Song Diary: Foreign Colony

Loading...

The doctor’s wife examines a dark and terrifying riddle in the opening episode of Doctor Who, who splits off the River Diary Song: Series Seven.

The seventh series of Doctor Who spin-offs from The Diary of River Song starts with a really strong start in James Goss’ Colony of Strangers. The story begins with a fascinating riddle that River has to solve. Of course, she’s just trying to go on vacation.

Not that the Bondar colony had much to offer. It’s a pretty cold and unforgiving place. But for certain reasons, the locals aren’t particularly interested in leaving the country, exploring it, or at least finding a way to escape. So it doesn’t take long for her to lead the investigation. An investigation that others want to stop at any cost …

What really stands out about Colony of Strangers is that despite the science fiction stance and the fact that this story contains monsters, James Goss tells a really solid and fascinating secret. There are many clues and red pegs, but it also deals with the Nordic noir genre. It gives the story a feeling of atmosphere and makes the desolate Bondar colony an easy place to imagine.

A touch of horror

In addition to a sense of mystery, Colony of Strangers also has more than a touch of horror. Whether it’s the description of the monsters themselves or whether you find out what the monsters really are, there is more to this story than just a few creepy moments. Sometimes it feels a lot like the horror of the dark eighties, dead and buried, and that’s not a bad thing.

As in many big-finish stories, there aren’t many characters that matter, but those that feel concrete. Charles Armstrong in particular, as Karl, the only detective Bondar has, is quite personable – and a little ineffective, since there is hardly a crime that can be investigated. At least until now …

Wanda Opalinska is also performing great as Mayor of Bondar. Is she trying to help or hinder River’s investigation? The story really lets you guess with this character, and Opalinska knows exactly how to play all sides of this character.

Colony of Strangers is a very strong opening sequence of River’s seventh series. In fact, it’s probably one of my favorite stories for a long time because it’s completely devoid of direct Doctor Who continuity. The previous volume was fun, but it’s great to have a boxing set that focuses on River in its own element, and Colony of Strangers is great at showing why. I’m looking forward to the rest of this series.

