Doctor Who Review: The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles

How strong was Doctor Who: The Twelve Doctor Chronicles in general? We see a lot of last year’s stories being released.

The fourth volume of The Doctor Chronicles, released last month – limited storytelling and limited actors – is based on Peter Capaldi’s iconic Doctor Who. Given the comments from the ninth, tenth, and eleventh doctors, how does The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles work?

First, let’s base the arguably the biggest aspect of this version: the work of Jacob Dudman. For the previous two sets of boxes, Dudman provided the voice of the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors, and provided numerous accounts of the two volumes.

In addition to being an effective narrator, while not being terribly surprising in the voice of many characters, Dudman’s performance of David Tennant and Doctor of Matt Smith was immense. It is easy to forget that the original actors of these premieres were not heard.

Getting the voice of the doctor

But what did he do with Dr. Peter Capaldi? Finally, Jacob Dudman is very young, and although the voices of the two young doctors are relatively easy to acquire, Peter Capaldi’s voice is more pronounced and more experienced. Is it able to catch up well?

Speaking of relative, yes. Honestly, it’s not as perfect as his previous two performances, but he does a great job capturing Capaldi’s rhythms and mannerisms, at least. It is clear that Capaldi has paid close attention to how he speaks, beyond the accent of the voice and the roughness, and it pays off beautifully.

But what about the mix of stories that this release entails? Well, Doctor Chronicles has always been a noticeable format, even more so than The Companion Chronicles. Although these stories had a similar mix of limited plays and narratives, they were often told directly from a company perspective, which allowed more emotion and drama to be incorporated into the story.

Dr. Chronicle, on the other hand, is all very telling about the third person. This does not mean that it does not work, but that the Big Finish combination will be less lucrative.

More than that Doctor Who Watch

Four stories

It has to be said, you still get strong stories in this release. The wounds from Mark Wright’s War on War are especially great because they focus on Danny Pink. Although he is not my favorite character in the New Series, Pink is working on this story because he has provided the much needed exploration on his TV show. More importantly, Clara is not about to walk away from this story or her relationship with Dr. Pink.

The voices in the distance stand out as pleasant and intricate stories. Like Emily Redpath Cameron, she is a tour guide involved in one of Dr.’s crazy adventures. Lizbeth Myles assures the right amount of intrigue, mystery and emotion in her story. He also makes sure that Doctor Twelve and Cameron make a great offer.

Box opener David Llewellyn’s brigade charge at night is lighter than suggested, especially with war research. It is a science fiction / horror story in a war setting and is featured in Dr. Mary Seacole’s encounter. It’s nice enough, especially because of the twist between Twelve and Maria, but it didn’t catch me so much.

Field Trip’s latest story, Field Trip, eventually allows Osgood to travel on the TARDIS. Again, the story didn’t really catch me, but Una McCormack gave us a new look at Osgood, setting us up in settings and situations we’ve never seen or heard before.

So, Twelfth Documentary Chronicles is not one of the newer versions of Big Finish. However, it is enjoyable and there are many beautiful stories that show what exactly it can do with the format. If you want more stories from Doctor Twelve and you think that it would not be okay with someone who was not Capaldi, it is worth checking out.

Have you heard the previous books on The Doctor Chronicles? Do you think the format works well? Do you think Capaldi will ever enter the Big Finish? Notify me in the comments below.