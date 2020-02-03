Doctor Who serves ecological horror with a side of romance

Photo: Ben Blackall (BBC America) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

A missing submarine in the Indian Ocean, booming birds in Peru and active alien technology in Hong Kong. Or is it a kidnapped astronaut, a missing travel logger and a suspiciously well-equipped laboratory on a beach in Madagascar? It is clear from the beginning that something is wrong in “Praxeus”, but this episode excitingly unraveled its central secret as the doctor and her family tackled a global riddle of today’s earth. Like “Fugitive Of The Judoon” this is a beautifully designed mystery box of an episode with a memorable cast and masterful control over tension and tension. In contrast to this myth-changing episode, “Praxeus” has the advantage of being a self-contained story with beginning, middle and end. Granted, it’s a bit strange that we haven’t had any real impact from last week’s groundbreaking episode. But when the results are so entertaining, it’s hard to rethink.

My first thought at the end of this episode was “Poor ‘Orphan 55”. This episode was already a weak point in this otherwise strong season, but it really suffers compared to “Praxeus”. Today’s appearance is also an ensemble story with timely communication on the dangers of climate change and pollution. Unlike “Orphan 55”, however, “Praxeus” allows his pointed message to come naturally from his science fiction storytelling, rather than beating us over the head with a clunky final monologue. And it shows that it is possible to tell a great ensemble story while ensuring that the doctor, her companions and the guest stars have time to shine.

In contrast to the more abstract threat posed by climate change and the nuclear holocaust by “Orphan 55”, “Praxeus” localizes a much more specific threat: microplastics. When it comes to turning an everyday reality into a terrible threat, “Praxeus” with “Blink” is just right. After all, it is as impossible to avoid microplastics as not to blink. As the doctor explains, they are in our air, in our water and in our food – not to mention us. And while the big threat in this episode is technically the title-bound alien bacteria that use this microplastics to spread to Earth (an incredibly timely parallel for the current concern about the coronavirus), it’s clear that the big problem of plastic pollution is here the problem of the earth is supposed to be. The doctor may be able to neutralize the deadly bacteria, but the risk of microplastics remains. As she puts it: “You poison yourself and your planet.”

From manic infected birds that remember the birds well to terrible pictures of people who flip over and explode, “Praxeus” is a worrying hour. But what really increases it is its character work. As in his previous episode, “Kerblam!” Pete McTighe (who co-wrote this episode with Chris Chibnall) shows how impressive it is to create characters that immediately feel alive. In this era of the series, juggling a larger TARDIS team was an obstacle for many authors, but McTighe knows how to balance the larger cast to his advantage. As has become a new trend this season, “Praxeus” begins by introducing its guest cast and then throwing our TARDIS team into the mix. And because the 13th doctor is very interested in delegating, these introductions take place all over the world.

Ryan meets travel logger Gabriela (Joana Borja) on a polluted river in Peru, while Yaz and Graham team up with British ex-cop Jake Willis (Warren Brown) in Hong Kong to search for his missing astronaut husband Adam Lang (Matthew) looking McNulty). The doctor’s attempt to rescue a submarine survivor off the coast of Madagascar leads her to microfiltration scientists Suki Cheng (Molly Harris) and Aramu (Thapelo Maropefela). The introductions are quick and efficient and the characters all pop. McTighe and Chibnall are also playing with these first pairings to release new dynamics. When Yaz is determined to stay in Hong Kong and continue her own investigation, the equally fearless Gabriela volunteers and joins her.

Thanks largely to Borja’s glittering appearance, Gabriela appears as one of the great “companions that could have been”. Between her love of travel and her no-nonsense, yet suitable appearance, one could easily imagine an alternative universe in which this is her introductory episode as new TARDIS travelers. The weakest element of her characterization is that she quickly gets over the death of her friend and fellow traveler Jamila (Gabriela Toloi). But, hey, sometimes that’s synonymous for companions.

But the heart of this episode ultimately belongs to Jake and Adam. “Praxeus” interrupts his secret for an absolutely delightful scene in which Jake Graham pressures to be married to a beloved astronaut and the way he sabotages his relationship due to his own insecurities. Only when Adam’s life is in danger does Jake realize how much he has to lose. Although Grace is not mentioned by name, her presence hangs over the scene when Jake asks Graham if he knows what it’s like to be married to someone who is so impressive. Adam is a little less developed than his husband, but the scene in which he and the doctor talk about life on board the International Space Station is another nice character beat.

The relationship between Jake and Adam also reflects the wonderfully reserved approach to LGBT representation that Doctor Who has adopted since he returned in 2005. Although the episode pretends twice to make it a doomed romance (first with Adam’s infection and then with Jake’s climate flight), they ultimately emerge as our romantic heroes, no further entry in the trope “Bury Your Gays”. It turns out that the doctor is a romantic, and the relief from Jake’s survival is such a rush that I was ready to forgive the stereotyped plot of a disturbed autopilot, in which someone had to sacrifice their lives to save the day.

In fact, “Praxeus”, as funny and emotional as it is, has its shortcomings. It poses a greater mystery about Jamila’s disappearance that is never followed up, and most of all, Aramu is killed without anyone noticing or commenting on his absence. I still don’t know if he was a member of Suki’s alien race or just a poor person who was accidentally drawn into this mess. I have similar questions about how long Suki’s alien race operated on Earth and what exactly they did to Adam in Hong Kong.

In fact, working on this review made me think of more nits. (Who sent the text to Jake telling him to save Adam?) Overall, the weaker third act isn’t the worst compromise for the exciting ride of the rest of the episode. Maybe that’s because “Praxeus” despite all the conspiracy provides at least large, meaty ideas that can be chewed through after completion. The discovery that Suki’s alien race used Earth as a test object raises questions about the ethics of scientific research – from animal testing to unethical human experimentation. The doctor’s ultimate concern to work with Suki is also a metaphor for the importance of the scientific community fighting the climate crisis on a global level, and not just within nationalist borders. The doctor may admit defeat because she trusts a colleague immediately, but perhaps the bigger problem is that Suki didn’t trust enough.

Following “The Fugitive Of The Judoon” with such an independent hour was certainly a risk that will undoubtedly frustrate some viewers. Between the timeless child, the lonely Cyberman, and whatever happens to Doctor Ruth, Doctor Who has a lot of storylines that need to be summarized in just four episodes – which may be a sign that some of these puzzles will last longer than A season. But in itself, “Praxeus” is an episode that recalls what Doctor Who does best, while at the same time feeling very original. It features a driving science fiction adventure, a metaphorical science fiction message, and some lovely characters. Maybe it would have just worked a little better to get into the “Orphan 55” spot instead.

