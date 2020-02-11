Doctor Who: The Doctor and Graham

Can you hear me? was a rare and sensitive research of Mental Illness in Doctor Who, but had a serious mistake in Doctor and Graham in the episode?

My general thoughts on the latest Doctor Who episode Can you hear me? While the story could have been improved, it showed strong emotional content. Especially with regard to research into mental health, which was treated very well and sensitively overall.

However, there was a moment that didn’t quite work. In particular, one shared between the doctor and Graham. Towards the end of the episode, Graham talks to the doctor about his concerns that his cancer may return and how he is struggling with it. The doctor’s answer to that?

I should say something reassuring now, right? I’m socially awkward, so I subtly walk up to the console and look at something. And then I immediately think of something that I should have said would have been helpful.

A misjudged response?

Not surprisingly, some fans felt that the doctor’s response to Graham was not handled well. And frankly, it’s hard not to agree.

I have to admit, I enjoy exploring the doctor’s more distant side. When they have trouble understanding people and have trouble seeing things from a human perspective. One of my favorite moments from the fantastic tithe doctor story Human Nature / The Blood Family is towards the end of the story.

To sum it up again: The doctor spent most of the two-piece suit disguised as an ordinary person, John Smith in 1913. More than that – “John Smith” had memories and a personality of its own. He even fell in love with an ordinary person – Joan Redfern.

When John Smith sacrificed himself and became the doctor again, the doctor asked Joan to come with him. The fact that he didn’t understand why someone looked exactly like a man she had fallen in love with – a man who “died” in every way – reminded us of how strange the doctor could sometimes be. Even the more human tenth doctor.

“Socially awkward” or just cowardly?

What made Thirteen’s reaction to Graham so different? The big problem at this moment is that she doesn’t seem to have even tried to alleviate her companion’s worries. Even though she said that she was about to think of something, we didn’t really see it. So it comes across when the doctor puts no effort in at all.

If you want to sell the doctor as an “alien”, there is a better way to do it. Peter Capaldi’s doctor, however aggressive he was, always looked after Clara (although his constant comments on her appearance in Series 8 admittedly went too far).

If you want to sell the doctor as “socially awkward”, you can do so without saying it literally. Matt Smith’s doctor was clearly socially awkward and strange, and even he gave pretty brilliant and nuanced speeches that still showed his strange nature. While The Doctor, The Widow and the Wardrobe isn’t exactly my favorite Christmas special, his speech to a grieving widow, why it is important that her children are happy – while they still can – is a perfect example of his stranger Perspective. but also allows him to show compassion.

Personally, I think a better approach would have been a speech by the doctor and her own view of things. It could have been helpful, it couldn’t have made any difference. Or it could have made things worse. But it would have counted when the doctor tried to see things at least from the perspective of her friend. Not offering anything felt not only too easy, but too cowardly for the doctor to do. So while can you hear me? was a strong episode overall, this key moment felt like a big misstep in terms of the characterization of the doctor.

What do you think? Do you think the doctor’s response to Graham could have been handled better? Or do you think it was appropriate that the Thirteenth Doctor did this in terms of her character? Let us know in the comments below.