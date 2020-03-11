Doctor Who: The Master – When and where gaps should not be explored

The Master has a habit of escaping death in Doctor Who, often without any explanation. But when is an explanation needed and when is it not?

Recently, Sacha Dhawan and Steven Moffat said that we don’t really need to know how Miss Michelle Gomez recreated Dhawan’s master. Moffat said it’s especially exciting to let these things go in the children’s imagination.

While they may see their point of view, I can’t help but notice that there are some things we don’t need to know about the Master, but there are certainly other things as well. Some moments are better left to the imagination, but others should be explored. If not on screen, at least on media.

Don’t browse

So, before we cover what we need to explore, what is worth exploring further? What gaps remain in the story of the Master’s imagination? What we remember right away is when the story ends when the Master is trapped or imprisoned.

We have a classic example of this, in the opening story of the Spyfall story in series 12. After working with Kasaavin, the Doctor reveals his Master’s intentions through a recording he made with his Sonic Screw. As the Cassavinos are sent to their dimension, they are assured that they are carrying the Master with them. Leaving the master stuck in another reality, with no chance of escape.

Yes, well!

We know one thing about Doctor’s architecture, that he also has a master of escape. Whether or not something has been your usual prison, they will always find their way out. While they show that they are alive in a situation that is so seemingly impossible to save, it eventually provides enough explanation for how they gain freedom.

In fact, the show itself also acknowledged a few episodes later in Fugitive of the Judoon. Towards the beginning of the episode, the Doctor revealed that he had been looking for the Master. Not worried about Kasaavin being able to escape, he was sure he would find a solution. And honestly, that seems like it.