Doctors begin giving second round shots to volunteers in Seattle for COVID-19 vaccine trial – News – The Palm Beach Post

Seattle volunteers who were shot in the first trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine are now getting a second picture – an indicator of the early progress of the study well.

While representatives of Kaiser Permanente’s Vaccine Treatment and Evaluation Unit in Seattle are unaware of the results of the first round of Testing, the fact that it has continued and that a second round of injections has now been given is good news, says Lisa Jackson. which leads the research.

“The experiment has not stopped. We know from the research protocol that if adverse events had occurred, the protocol would have required it, ”he said. “That’s why we assume these things haven’t happened.”

Volunteers participate in the first vaccine study to fight the coronavirus. The investigation began on March 16th.

The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, was developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Moderna, Inc., a Biotechnology company in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It is given in two doses because the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is new and no one had been exposed to it before it appeared in December, Jackson said.

People are a “naive” population about the virus. The first shot “is a primer for creating an immune system, giving it a virus first,” Jackson said.

The second shot, given 28 days later, is based on this protection so that the body can produce antibodies more quickly if it is later exposed to the virus.

After the first group of volunteers enrolled in Seattle, the study was expanded on March 27 to include volunteers at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. The original group included 28 in Seattle and 17 in Emory.

Volunteers are monitored for 13 months to make sure they have no side effects or other reactions to the vaccine.

The experimental Moderna vaccine uses messenger RNA to cause the body’s own cells to produce a protein found in the spikes on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which it uses to infect human cells.

I hope the body responds to these proteins by attaching a robust immune response to the virus.

The National Institutes of Health is now expanding the study to 60 adults over the age of 56, Jackson said. Some are being tested in Seattle, some in Atlanta, some at the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland.

The test is part of a phase I study of a potential vaccine. The goal is to test the safety of different doses and whether these doses produce an immune response.

Phase I studies do not look at whether the vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. It comes to Phase II.

No vaccines or treatments have yet been approved for COVID-19. The Moderna vaccine was the first of more than 70 candidate vaccines currently being tested worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The most promising treatment so far – but not yet approved because it is in the testing phase – may be Remdesivir, an antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences. Data leaked from a test at the University of Chicago seemed to indicate that it could help those infected. The company has warned that until all the data has been analyzed, no conclusions can be drawn from the experiment.