Doctors Experiment Unproven Stem Cell Therapy on COVID-19 Patients

Doctors want stem cell therapy to be a weapon in the fight against coronaviruses. On Friday, regenerative medicine firm Mesoblast published a 300-person study to determine whether stem cell therapy would be effective in patients with COVID-19 who have severe lung inflammation.

A hospital in New York tested 12 patients, 10 of whom were ventilated.

“What we saw in our first patient was that many parameters began to improve within four hours of obtaining the cells,” said Karen Osman, head of the team at Mount Sinai, Adriana at CBS News. I told Diaz.

He was reluctant to connect the stem cell surgery with the patient’s recovery, but the doctor said he was encouraged by the results.

“I don’t know,” if she didn’t get the stem cells and no one had been taken from the ventilator, she said. “And we’ll never assert that it’s related to cells.”

She explained that the “randomized controlled trial” was the only way to “make a true comparison.”

Louis Naranjo, a 60-year-old COVID-19 survivor, was one of the successful stem cell trials in Mount Sinai. He told Diaz in Spanish that he felt “much better”.

Naranjo’s daughter Paola took him to the emergency room and feared that she would see her father again. She was not allowed to go inside with him as many families were hit by the coronavirus.

“I forgot to tell him I love him,” she said. “All I said was to go in. I hope you feel better.”

Naranjo was unconscious during hospitalization and was on a ventilator for 14 days.

The doctor suggested he give stem cells derived from the bone marrow.

Naranjo now trusts the doctor who treated him for his survival. Although the family’s jewelery business had lost income and rents had fallen, Naranjo said he was primarily focused on the recovery and the £ 25 lost in hospital.

Stem cell therapy is usually reserved for other diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, but it may end up being another step to help recovery in patients with coronavirus, but Dr. Othman said that Immediately said it was not a miracle cure.

“A miraculous cure will be a vaccine,” she said.

