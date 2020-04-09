Doctors fear Covid-19 peaks in state as intensive care units approach full capacity

Emergency physicians have expressed concern that the peak of the most severely ill coronavirus patients has yet to reach hospitals as existing intensive care units (ICUs) approach their full capacity.

Doctors have raised concerns about a wave of critically ill patients needing intensive care this weekend and early next week, and another possible spike later this month if the public does not comply social distancing requirements over the Easter weekend.

Fears of rising public complacency about the virus have been taken up by guards who monitor more than 1,000 locations in the state, including forest walks and beaches ahead of the holidays Easter to ensure compliance.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey told the Irish Times that the gardaí had noticed that people “were getting tired” of social distancing regulations.

The warnings came as the state health emergency team said 25 more people had died from the virus – the second highest number in the daily announcement.

The deaths of 15 men and 10 women, whose median age was 80, brings the death toll to 235.

On Wednesday, 365 new cases of disease were confirmed, bringing for the first time the total number of cases exceeding the 6,000 to 6,074 known cases in the Republic.

Disclosing more details of the deaths, the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said at the daily briefing to the Ministry of Health that the median age of all those killed was 81.

Some 72%, or 168 people, died in hospital, while 12%, or 27, died in the ICU, he said.

Out of 227 people admitted to the ICU, 147 are still in the ICU and 53 have been released. Some 80%, or 181 people admitted to intensive care, had a reported underlying health condition.

Overvoltage capacity

Dr. Liam Woods, National Director of Acute Hospital Operations at the Health Service Executive, confirmed that the regular intensive care units in three of Dublin’s largest hospitals, Beaumont, Connolly and Mater, were full, but had a “peak” ability to use other beds created for critical care.

There were 132 empty intensive care beds in the hospital system, he said, and an ability to transfer patients to other intensive care services around and outside Dublin.

There were 312 “underlying” intensive care beds, but “contingency plans” to increase that number to 812, although this depends on the training of nurses and the availability of respirators and oxygen.

Dr Emily O’Conor, President of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, said that intensive care units at Dublin hospitals are “stretching” and that ICU-type staff in overflow areas created by hospitals to prepare for the pandemic “was going to become a problem”.

“We have not yet reached our maximum capacity, but things are flourishing,” said the emergency medicine consultant at Connolly Hospital.

Dr O’Conor said there was no feeling in hospitals that a peak had been reached.

“There is still quite a bit of anxiety about handling this wave over this weekend and next week,” she said.

Dr. Michael O’Dwyer, chief of anesthesia and intensive care at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, warned against public indulgence or relaxation regarding social distancing.

“If they were to be relaxed by the assumption that we have reached a peak, it is perfectly plausible that we will see a new peak a week or two weeks later,” he said.

“It could be very difficult to manage in intensive care which is largely close to capacity.”

Concerns have also been expressed about the growing number of infection or epidemic clusters in nursing homes and other residential facilities, which number at 137, including 74 in the east, said Dr. Holohan . There were only four clusters – defined as two or more cases – on March 21.

Dr O’Conor said doctors were concerned that nursing homes could become “dependent” on hospitals due to the large number of sick patients they care for or the understaffing.

Tadhg Daly, managing director of Nursing Home Ireland, said the rapidly growing clusters show that “nursing homes are effectively coping with the push that hospitals have been waiting for.”