Doctors horrified by comments on Trump’s “dangerous” disinfectant on COVID-19

Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested scientists investigate the insertion of the cleansing agent into the body as a means of fighting COVID-19.

“(This is a) absolutely dangerous and crazy suggestion,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the British University of East Anglia.

“You may not die of COVID-19 after injecting disinfectant, but only because you may have already died from the injection.”

Trump said during his daily media briefing Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus can help them get rid of the disease.

“Is there a way we can do something like this by injection, inside or almost a cleaning?” He said. “It would be interesting to check it out.”

Trump watched Dr. Deborah Birx make comments. The coordinator of one of the White House coronavirus task forces appeared uncomfortable and caught off guard.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, is shown during Thursday’s media briefing. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

The White House said on Friday that Trump was removed from the context and urged people to seek coronavirus treatment only after conferring with their doctors.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point he stressed again during yesterday’s briefing.”

The e-mail statement did not directly mention detergents or ultraviolet (UV) light as treatments for coronavirus, but his topic was “The White House on Disinfectant”.

‘Under no circumstances’: Lysol

Reckitt Benckiser, which manufactures Dettol and Lysol household disinfectants, released a statement on Friday.

“In no case should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the company.

Trump’s comments were also welcomed by medical experts that the US news networks employ as collaborators.

“I don’t think we should normalize it in any way, shape or form,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta at CNN.

In the same segment, Dr. Leana Wen said experts in service in the administration are engaged in a difficult balance between the need to tell the truth “and at the same time do not upset the president so much that they cannot be trusted in the his eyes. “

Comments were also made by former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate in the November elections.

“UV light? Injection of disinfectant?” Biden said. “Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for real medical professionals.”

Looking forward to a sunny day

Trump’s comments came after an American official in the briefing suggested that coronavirus appears to weaken faster when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity, in a potential sign that the pandemic could become less contagious in the months. summer.

U.S. government researchers have determined that the virus survives better indoors and in dry conditions and loses power when temperatures and humidity increase, and especially when exposed to sunlight, said William Bryan, head of science and technology from the United States Department of Homeland Security Directorate.

“The virus dies faster in direct sunlight,” he told a White House press conference. On non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel, the new coronavirus takes 18 hours to lose half its strength in a dark, low humidity environment, said Bryan.

In a high humidity environment, the half-life dropped to six hours and when the virus was exposed to high humidity and sunlight, the half-life dropped to two minutes, he said.

The researchers discovered a similar effect with coronavirus that has been suspended in the air, simulating the cough or sneeze that often spreads the disease. In a dark room, the virus kept half its strength for an hour. But when exposed to sunlight, it lost half its strength in 90 seconds, Bryan said.

The researchers also found that isopropyl alcohol was a more effective bleach disinfectant, he said.

The findings could reinforce hopes that coronavirus will mimic the behavior of other respiratory diseases such as flu, which are typically less contagious in the hot season.

William Bryan with the National Security Department, left, is seen with U.S. President and Vice President Mike Pence. On Thursday, Bryan informed the media about potentially positive news on how the coronavirus novel responds to moisture and sunlight. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

But coronavirus has also proven deadly in hot places like Singapore, raising broader questions about the impact of environmental factors.

“Neither sitting in the sun nor heating will kill a virus that replicates in the internal organs of a single patient,” said Penny Ward, professor of pharmaceutical medicine at Kings College London and chair of the faculty education and standards committee. of pharmaceutical medicine.

‘I’m here to present ideas’

Trump lashed out at a Washington Post reporter who wondered if it was “dangerous” for him to make unproven statements to Americans about sunlight and the virus.

“I’m here to present ideas because we want ideas to get rid of this,” said the president.

Trump, in an attempt to provide optimistic news while the country is grappling with the deadly pandemic, has previously been criticized for advertising drugs whose efficacy in treating coronavirus patients has not been proven and which sometimes lead to deadly side effects. .

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Friday against the use of malaria drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19 patients because of the risk of serious heart rhythm problems.

The agency said it was aware of the increased use of these medicines through outpatient prescriptions and that the drugs can cause abnormal heart rhythms and dangerously fast heart rates.

General concerns that political considerations may have bypassed science reached Capitol Hill this week after a vaccine specialist revealed he had been reassigned.

Rick Bright, a former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, said on Wednesday that he was replaced as director because he resisted the Trump administration’s efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and related chloroquine.

He has filed a whistleblower complaint and Democrats are also asking questions about his reassignment.

Disagreement on tests

Trump also made rosy statements about the extent of the coronavirus tests and the development of a potential vaccine that has been questioned.

Another example of this came Thursday when he was questioned about the comments that Dr. Anthony Fauci made to Time magazine.

Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said that the United States’ ability to test must be increased and is hampered by a lack of buffers and reagents, among other factors.

“I’m not at all too confident right now, that we have what it takes to do it,” said Fauci.

Hours after those comments came to light, Trump replied to a reporter: “I don’t agree with him on this, no, I think we’re doing a great job on the tests.”