Doctors in Egypt’s main cancer center tested positive for the disease

CAIRO –

At least 17 hospitals in Egypt’s main hospital have been quarantined after being diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said Saturday, raising fears the outbreak could spread. affecting Arab health facilities in the world.

Egypt has reported an estimated 1,000 cases and 66 deaths from global outbreaks. Authorities have closed schools and churches, banned public gatherings and protested at night to stop the spread of the disease to 100 million people, one-fifth of the population. in the capital city, there are a lot of people in Cairo.

Dr. Hatem Abu el-Kassem, director of the National Cancer Institute, said three doctors and 12 doctors diagnosed the disease well. He said all other nursing staff, who join the Cairo School and treat hundreds of patients every day, will be screened. The university later said that all 17 medical staff were tested positive.

The organization will partly shut down for three days to be sterilized, just as the emergency ward is open.

Many practitioners have taken to social media to criticize the organization’s unprecedented approach.

Maggie Mousa, an anesthesiologist at the institute, reported that one of her close friends had been infected. He accused the top administration of malpractice and negligence for imposing a restraining order after the first case was detected more than a week ago.

“They refused to do anything to prevent it and isolate the organization,” he said.

Cairo University said it has established a fact-finding program to find measures by the agency to prevent the spread of the virus.

The disease causes mild symptoms in most patients, which recovers within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and can lead to serious illness or death, especially in the elderly or chronically ill, as well as in cancer patients.

More than one million people are infected worldwide and more than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19 caused by the disease. More than 200,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Egypt’s Health Ministry announced a major outbreak on Friday, with 120 new cases and eight deaths, its longest since its first date. the case was announced in February.

The government has not yet forced to close its doors to other countries in the region, but officials have said there are plans for tougher measures if needed.

The worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East is in Iran, where the Health Ministry on Saturday claimed another 158 deaths. That brings the total death toll to 3,452, out of 55,743 patients. Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said more than 4,000 patients were in critical condition.

Journalist Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

