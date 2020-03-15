Doctors in Massachusetts Sign Open Letter Calling for Urgent Action on COVID-19 – News News

% MINIFYHTML5f5bb259f241feb4c44520fc0d17148811%

Dozens of physicians in Massachusetts working in the fields of public health and infectious diseases signed a letter, published Friday, urging officials to take faster and more aggressive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We are experts in infectious diseases and public health,” the doctors wrote. “We would like to express our growing concern about the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic and provide encouragement and motivation for our government and public health officials to make some of the challenging decisions that will be required in the hours and days ahead. next. public. ”

Doctors, from institutions ranging from Tufts Medical Center to UMass. The School of General Medicine wrote that “stricter control and mitigation checks must be urgently adopted,” in Massachusetts.

In their letter, health experts describe seven “gaps, cit; that they see how the state responded to the outbreak of coronavirus, and emphasize” critical interventions, cit; which they say should be implemented to delay the spread of the new disease.

Among his recommendations is to shut down schools across the state, a measure the Massachusetts Teachers Association also wants.

While a state of emergency has been declared in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has said the Department of Public Health does not recommend closing schools across the state. The governor says the decision whether to close or not depends on district leaders, depending on the specific circumstances within his community.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, after initially indicating that schools will remain open, announced Friday that city schools will be closed starting March 17, reopening the week of April 27.

“We have a simple message: Do not hesitate, act“The doctors have written.” For an infectious disease that can grow exponentially, economic and social costs only increase with delay. “

The letter was issued the day before Governor Charlie Baker announced the creation of a “COVID-19 Response Command Center,” cit; on Saturday mornings.

Open letter to the Boston and Massachusetts state governments and public health officials on the need to implement public health strategies more quickly to mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic

We are experts in infectious diseases and public health. We would like to express our growing concern about the growing epidemic of COVID-19 and provide encouragement and motivation for our government and public health officials to make some of the challenging decisions that will be required in the coming hours and days for protect the public, as described below.

First, we applaud Governor Baker’s recent statement on a public health emergency.

We also recognize the tireless efforts of professionals in public health departments across the state.

At the same time, we would like to underline the importance of expanding the public health measures taken to combat COVID-19 without delay. Our messages below are shaped by epidemiological evidence and observations about the consequences of the delay that have occurred in other parts of the world during the course of this global epidemic. Here we will only quote a few critical tests.

First, solid historical evidence suggests that long distance social interventions during the 1918 influenza pandemic were effective in reducing the peak and overall death rates in some U.S. cities. The US only if they were to be implemented quickly. For example, in Philadelphia, where social distance interventions (bans on public gatherings, school closures, etc.) were performed a further 14 days late compared to St. Louis, the maximum death rate was 8 times higher and the cumulative excess mortality was 2 times higher in the former than in the last city. The overall peak mortality rate was 50% lower and cumulative excess mortality 20% lower in cities that operated early to create multiple social distance interventions. Once the measures of social distance calmed down, there was sometimes a resurgence of the epidemic; however, no city experienced a “second wave” of cases as these public health interventions continued. This study is important for our current epidemic, not only because it underscores the effectiveness of social distance interventions, but also shows how essential rapid intervention by local governments should mitigate these epidemics, and that local governments should act quickly and without hesitation. , even some days make a difference.

Second, evidence from the global COVID-19 epidemic suggests that some countries, such as Taiwan and Singapore, have been able to contain the epidemic with the rapid implementation of high-risk identification, rapid testing and quarantine. While the epidemic may be beyond control in many parts of the United States. In the U.S., it is still possible that mitigation strategies (such as rapid diagnosis with home isolation and large-scale measures of social distancing) may be effective in saving lives. For example, Japan, which initiated the closure of national schools and other measures of social distancing, has seen a slower increase in the overall number of cases compared to Italy or other European countries, and South Korea has begun to see a landing. in cases with similar measures. , except for rapid tests and quarantine of affected individuals. We need to be hopeful and quickly apply lessons from places where strict control or mitigation strategies seem to work.

Third, alarming narratives have emerged about the challenges facing healthcare workers in Italy and Hubei province in China, where mitigation strategies were not implemented initially or sufficiently. Doctors have often been working days and nights seven days a weekYhe capacity of beds in the intensive care unit has been exceeded, causing rationing. In a letter to The Lancet Global Health, Chinese health workers issued a request for help and described the severe shortage of personal protective equipment for health workers. Although this letter was withdrawn under unclear circumstances, these descriptions are very similar to those coming out of Italy and other countries. On March 3, 2020, the World Health Organization urged industry and governments to increase production of personal protective equipment (PPE) by 40% to meet growing global demand. EPP stocks available to Massachusetts hospitals are not unlimited; Therefore, the Commonwealth must urgently adopt stricter control and mitigation strategies. We can minimize the possibility of addressing the need for attention and choose who lives and who dies, but only if we act quickly.

Therefore, we are highlighting gaps in our current response to the Commonwealth and highlighting the critical interventions we believe should be implemented urgently. The most important of these involves the rapid implementation of Social Distortion Strategies at broad social and institutional levels. driven by proactive government action. We recognize that many of these interventions are already priorities for our government and public health officials, but that they also face competitive advantages that include understandable concerns about the economic and social impact of these measures. Given these concerns, we have a simple message: Do not hesitate, act. For an infectious disease that can grow exponentially, economic and social costs only increase with delay. At the same time, take proactive steps to minimize the negative consequences of these interventions, which have the potential to disproportionately harm the most marginalized in our society.

1. Restricting access to virus testing remains a critical obstacle to diagnosing and isolating individuals and for subsequent contact tracking to identify other exposed individuals. Testing capacity at the State Laboratory has been rapidly exceeded, which has led to the choice of tests for critically ill patients in many cases. Government officials should support and organize local initiatives to validate and extend COVID-19 testing and facilitate plans to ensure on-site testing capacity is available at all major hospitals within a few days a week. We must strive to achieve the goal of being able to rapidly assess everyone in the state for relevant clinical findings and access results within 24 hours or less. Once the ability to assess all persons with clinical symptoms is available, we must continue to increase capacity for the purpose of active surveillance, by which we mean testing the contacts of affected persons who may be asymptomatic or have only symptoms. soft.

2. Decisions to cancel or postpone major conventions such as Ace Comic Con and the New England Cannabis Convention were made very slowly. While these events were eventually postponed, these decisions were clearly based on the goodwill of the organizers. Dealdo such an arrangement that attracts thousands of people to Boston in the coming weeks must be proactively identified and the government should force it to cancel or defer it. Also, hesitating to push the Boston Marathon is sending mixed signals to the public – the Marathon must be canceled immediately.

3) More active efforts should be made to ensure that people avoid crowded venues such as theaters, concerts and places of worship, to name a few. Such efforts will include working with local companies, such as theaters, restaurants and gyms, to minimize the negative economic impact of these initiatives, which can help facilitate active participation of the business community. Public health officials should not assume that such enterprises will voluntarily take these drastic measures. Universities are already moving extensively towards teaching virtually every classroom, which is a movement that we fully support.

4) Closing schools may be the most difficult decision facing government officials and public health. Current evidence is that it is unusual for children to become seriously ill with COVID-19, but there is no reason to think that they cannot contribute to the chain of transmission to others. There is currently no strong evidence to determine how many children contribute to COVID-19 transmission in people at increased risk of poor outcomes (for example, the elderly), but we know that children contribute to the transmission of COVID-19. influenza, a similar disease. . Therefore, the schools should be closed when there is evidence of community transmission or even some cases of persons identified with serious illness in a particular country. Identifying people with serious illnesses generally suggests that there have been days or weeks of community transmission. Closing schools for a day or two for disinfection procedures, as is currently happening, can lead to a false sense of security.. Closing schools even before there is evidence of community broadcasting in one country or the Commonwealth in general should also be an important consideration in light of the fact that restrictions on testing have hampered our ability to know if Community broadcasting is occurring First.

Efforts should be made to mitigate the adverse impacts of school closures, such as providing financial assistance to children and families who depend on free or subsidized school lunch programs. For many children, staying home can mean an empty home because adults have to work. Creative solutions may be needed, such as guaranteeing a certain level of income for parents staying at home or organizing a rotating adult system to supervise children at home. The Commonwealth’s decisive actions, now, to support families whose children have to stay home, will minimize the social costs of school closure and maximize the potential benefits.

5. Immediate attention should be given to prisoners in prisons at the county and state level. As large congregational settings, prisons are sites that have a very high risk of COVID-19 transmission, and the prison population has a high rate of HIV and a large aging population that may be at risk of increased mortality. . The state prison health system is administered by WellPath and the Department of Corrections Health Services. Unified protocols should be designed to: (a) reduce the risk of transmission to all corrective facilities, including rapid tests for both influenza and COVID-19; (b) guarantee the safety of prisoners and staff, as staff reductions may be unavoidable; (c) the establishment of isolation and quarantine spaces for infected individuals; (d) provide PPE to prison health personnel and workers; and (e) establish protocols to control inmates who become infected, especially when community health facilities are no longer able to receive patients. Consideration should be given to suspended programs and family visits; however, correctional officers who enter and leave these facilities on a daily basis should focus on potential transmission, in and out of prisons. They should be educated, often evaluated for symptoms, and monitored for fever with devices similar to those currently used at airports. The Department of Public Health should take a leading role in protecting the safety of prisoners and staff in these facilities.

6. Public messages should aim at encouraging commitment to these measures by all major institutions (eg, Universities), business institutions and individuals as part of a wider social cooperative effort against this epidemic. The message should be that we are all in this together. We should also be preparing people for the possibility of implementing some of these social distancing strategies in the medium and long term.

7) The capacity of local government and public health officials will soon be exceeded as the epidemic expands, and the government should actively seek the voluntary assistance of companies and institutions across the state. However, the government should lead the mobilization of this support from all sectors of society rather than allowing people and institutions to work on these problems in isolation. We recognize that there are currently mechanisms for emergency communication and planning between hospitals and other health institutions in Boston and Massachusetts in general. However, setting up a new working group may be needed to quickly address the gap in the availability of evidence; Existing efforts to remedy this situation should be made more transparent to frontline providers. The working group can accelerate communication between hospitals and outpatient centers in the state on this specific issue so that all of these institutions can be coordinated to improve testing capacity. Similarly, there is a good chance that the hospital’s capability and intensive care unit will soon be overcome, and hospitals will need to coordinate these issues in real time. Contact our hospitals, universities and companies to get our experience, support and resources. We would be happy to contribute to these broader coordinated efforts against this epidemic.

With the wealth of Boston medical and scientific experience, we must aspire to be the role model for everyone else in the United States. USA Let’s take action now, before it’s too late. Every day matters.

We welcome other health professionals and public health specialists who agree with this letter to sign this statement.