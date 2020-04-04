Doctors in Ukraine fly to Italy to help fight the coronavirus

KIEV – Ukraine, which expects a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, sends doctors a hit with Italy on Saturday to help their Italian colleagues and gain experience in the field.

A team of 20 doctors, including surgeons, neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses, will be deployed in the Marche region of central Italy in two weeks, the Italian ambassador to Ukraine, Davide La Cecilia told Reuters.

“The national health service in our country is very stressful. So we do not need medical personnel and are thrilled that Ukraine has sent this auxiliary aid,” La Cecilia said at the Kiev airport , before leaving the medical mission.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who accompanied the ambassador, said that Kiev would send more medical and disinfectant aid to Italy in the coming days.

“It is an honor for us to help Italy in these difficult times. We know that many Ukrainians live and work in Italy. By helping Italy, we are helping our people,” Avakov said.

Ukraine’s health ministry reported 1,096 cases, including 28 deaths since March 3, when the first case was recorded. But as thousands of Ukrainians have recently returned from abroad, the ministry expects greater upheaval in the future. The daily talent of the new cases increased to 154 on Saturday from 138 to Friday, from 62 last Monday.

The head of the Ukrainian medical mission, neurosurgeon Andriy Miroshnichenko, said all team members had volunteered to work in Italy.

“After they return home, they can treat patients and work with practical experience and knowledge about the disease,” Miroshnichenko said.

Asked if Ukrainian doctors were not afraid to catch the virus itself, Glib Bidyukov, a nurse, said it was “a deliberate choice.”

“When you choose healthcare, you understand that you are putting yourself at some risk … Each of us has made a long-term choice,” Bidyukov said. (Writing by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Christina Fincher)