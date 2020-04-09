Doctors warn of lack of important medication while rushing to secure ventilator

Washington—Illnesses caused by coronavirus, doctors, and pharmacists place patients on their ventilators as federal and state authorities rush to secure ventilators for patients fighting COVID-19 It warns that the supply of necessary drugs is also decreasing.

“The correlation is one-to-one,” says Dunkistoner, a group senior vice president of Visit Pharmacy Solutions, a company that serves more than half of US hospitals and negotiates to lower drug prices. “The demand for ventilators that we have never seen before places the same pressure on the drugs that support the ventilators.”

According to Johns Hopkins, a coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in the number of ventilators wearing respirators to combat respiratory illness, killing more than 14,500 lives in the United States. In addition to the ventilator itself, patients require certain drugs when intubated and when worn on the device.

Dr. Ed Mariano, a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, said that if a patient had been diagnosed with COVID-19 who had developed what is called acute respiratory distress syndrome due to pulmonary fluid, he would give an intravenous anesthetic or sedative. I have been told. CBS News.

When the patient loses consciousness, the doctor uses special equipment to look through the airway and insert the respiratory tract into the patient’s trachea. According to Mariano, this procedure can be “very exciting.” When the airway is blocked, a doctor or respiratory therapist connects the tubing to the ventilator itself.

Paralytic drugs prevent patients from coughing unintentionally during the process and exposing the anesthetist to viral particles. Lack of drugs used to crush patients can present urgent problems to healthcare professionals at the forefront.

Healthcare professionals wearing personal protective equipment will intubate a critically ill patient with COVID-19 symptoms at their home in Yonkers, New York, on April 6, 2020.

“Severely ill patients using ventilators use many sedatives and painkillers, and have guidelines to dictate which drug they want to use first and what are the second options.” Says Dr. Sandra Kanegil. A pharmacist on the executive committee of the Critical Care Medical Society. “Because of the massive increase in demand, and as it continues to move throughout the country, its demand is increasing and there is definitely an opportunity for a shortage of these agents.”

Faced with a decline in supplies, the Ministry of Health and Welfare last week posted a request for information to identify manufacturers capable of producing “Priority ICU Drugs” quickly.

“Ventilators are an important life-saving medical measure for patients experiencing respiratory failure,” said a petition. “The United States has a critical need to procure priority medications for ICU patients on ventilators in response to COVID-19.”

The list of more than 20 Tier 1 priority drugs includes propofol and morphine, and Tier 2 priority includes fentanyl, lorazepam, and midazolam.

Data compiled by Vizient show that demand for these medicines is skyrocketing while manufacturers struggle to fulfill orders completely.

According to recent data, demand for sedatives and anesthetics, such as propofol and midazolam, increased 91% in March and fill rates dropped to 48%. Meanwhile, analgesic demand increased 79% last month and sufficiency dropped to 71%, while demand for paralytic drugs increased 105% in March and replenishment dropped to 37%, visitors said. discovered.

“Without these drugs, it’s like having a lot of cars without gas,” said Kisner. “Keeping a pharmacy leader at night is what we think is that we don’t want to be in a situation where we have a ventilator we need. It’s neither easy nor assurable But you are not. There are medicines that support it. That is our greatest fear. “

Contributing to the growing demand is not only the number of COVID-19 patients with ventilators who need sedatives and painkillers, but also the length of time they are on the machine.

“Demand is much higher because of long-term use,” said Mariano. “That means we can use it not just increased, but also on a continuous basis. Available 24 hours while the patient is ventilated.”

Dr. Michael Ganio, head of pharmacy practice and quality at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, said the shortage is felt more acute at hospitals in New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. .

“They count their supply time up to a few days and are replenished just in time, using less efficient package sizes,” he said.

There are alternatives doctors can rely on for patients using ventilators that require sedation and pain management, but they have their own challenges.

“They are not ideal in an intensive care environment where people are sedated 24 hours a day, because they can contain drugs commonly used for surgery in a very short time,” said Ganio. Was. “We can continue to the next agent line, but run into the challenge of what the side effects are.”

Mariano said that although there are second-line and third-line medications, certain classes are “deeper than others.”

“What’s going on after all, you’re starting to look beyond first-line drugs,” he told health care providers. “They know they have to use drugs they may not necessarily have chosen, and I think it contributes to the sensation of moral injury. Can not.”

The United States is not unfamiliar with drug shortages, and groups such as the American Health System Pharmacists Association have databases that track which supplies of medicines are declining.

However, Mariano said he was concerned that drug shortages would be worse than before, especially with a small number of manufacturers and a worldwide demand for these drugs instead of the United States.

“It’s a world that’s so different in so many ways, but with our typical backup plan to supply the needed drugs, some alternatives may not be immediately available,” he says. Said.

According to Ganio, most of the pharmaceutical supply chain is a just-in-time inventory model, with providers and wholesalers having one or two weeks of supplies at hand.

“It’s used up in this situation,” he said. “This is unprecedented.”

To address the impending shortage, Keyngil said there should be more transparency related to the supply chain.

“Each pharmaceutical company knows where their good will come, but the public does not,” she said. “I wish the information was more transparent.”

