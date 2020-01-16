DoD says it will update the review for foreign military students

January 16 (UPI) – The Department of Defense announced Thursday that it plans “in the coming days” to update the screening process for foreign military students.

According to a press release from the Department of Defense, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will visit Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida on January 22nd and 23rd to tell Air Force station leaders about the new screening and security procedures following the shooting of a Saudi military student on December 6th to inform .

Defense Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, said military student exams were previously conducted from the students’ home country. However, the Pentagon is considering using its own resources to screen candidates for the international training program.

“We looked more closely at how we could use our resources to improve the review,” he said. “We owe it to our employees and families, but we also want to make sure that this program continues.”

Hoffman found that over a million students from approximately 150 countries in the United States were trained during the 20-year period of the program. “We had never had a serious security incident before the Pensacola shootings.”

The day after the shootout, Esper announced that it would review the screening process for foreign military students entering the United States.

At least 20 Saudi students were sent home this week after an investigation by the Pentagon and the FBI that Attorney General Barr described as an “act of terrorism” motivated by a “jihadist ideology.”

Three US sailors and eight other people were killed in the attack.

The gunner, Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed al-Shamran, was a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force’s base training.

Some of the students who were expelled this week were expelled for not informing the authorities about the armed man’s extremist political views, and others for dealing with online extremist comments or related to child pornography brought.

Barr said there was evidence that al-Shamran had anti-American views, but no evidence of “support or prior knowledge of the attack.”