Dodgers don’t want the 17 World Series title: “We didn’t deserve it”

Clayton Kershaw # 22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers meets teammates on the Pitcher’s Mound in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in the seventh game of the 2017 World Series. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Despite the statements of the Los Angeles City Council, the members of the Dodgers insisted at their annual FanFest on Saturday (January 25) that they did not want to receive the 2017 World Series title after the Houston Astros sign. Steal scandal.

“We don’t want a trophy,” said Justin Turner. “We don’t want to put a false banner in our stadium. We didn’t deserve it. We didn’t make this final to win a championship. We don’t want that.”

“We just want to get ahead in 2020, get ready this season and get it right and get all that experience – get the last one out, hop around the field, put on the shirts, put on the hats, let someone be MVP and get a car, in be the locker room, spray champagne, size for rings, ”he continued. “Take this parade LA wants to have and run this parade in downtown LA and get it right.”

Of course, this does not mean that they are not upset about the situation. “Frustrating is probably the bottom of my emotions,” said manager Dave Roberts. Enrique Hernandez said the team suspected the Astros would enter the World Series in 2017.

“You could say it’s a shame,” said Hernandez. “We had our doubts. People talk in the league. Many people told us we should be worried. “

