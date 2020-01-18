Dodgers’ infielder Max Muncy says there should be penalties if electronic devices are used to steal billboards in MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers championship player Max Muncy was in Bakersfield on Friday for CSUB’s Hot Stove dinner for the college baseball team and was questioned about the panel robbery scandal involving the opponent Houston World Series 2017 Astros.

Muncy was careful not to say too much about the Houston Astros investigation during the 2017 season that rocked Major League Baseball this week.

The league has discovered that the Astros used a system of cameras, television screens and trash shots to steal a receiver’s signs.

Muncy said that if it was true that electronic devices were used to steal signs, then there should be sanctions.

He said he “did not know all the facts” about the latest allegations.

Muncy answered the question arising from the latest widely shared rumor and fan theory on social media that the Houston Astros second base player Jose Altuve was wearing some sort of device under his shirt to report him at the next locations.

MLB said it had found no evidence of the use of electronic devices and Altuve denied the latest allegations.

The Astros defeated Muncy and the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series in seven games.

Houston sacked manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB announced its suspensions a year after the findings of the MLB panel theft investigation were released.