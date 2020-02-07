Dodgers Jaime Jarrin supports the Lucy Pet Foundation, a low-cost pet clinic on wheels

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Lucy Pet Foundation thanked Superior Grocers for allowing it to use its parking lot for low-cost sterilization and sterilization for dogs and cats.

“It is very important for us to be here because I see that the service they provide to the community is fantastic, especially for the Latin American community here in the valley,” said Jaime Jarrín, Spanish broadcaster of Dodgers.

The foundation brings its mobile clinics across the Greater Los Angeles area, offering more affordable options for other services as well as vaccines, exams and even adoption services.

Sterilization and sterilization does not exceed $ 125, and if you qualify for low income, the service is free.

“It would be between $ 400 and $ 1,000, I think in other places where I worked, I worked about $ 600,” said Dr. Daniela Castillo, local veterinarian.

Jarrin and his son both see themselves as animal rights activists and understand that having your animals sterilized or sterilized has other benefits.

“People may not know that if you sterilize or sterilize your dog and cat, you are eliminating the risk of up to 40% of many cancers,” said Jorge Jarrin, broadcaster and son of Jaime.

To find out the next time the Lucy Pet Foundation mobile clinic is in your community, click here.

