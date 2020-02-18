[dodgers’-justin-turner,-angels’-mike-trout-seem-off-on-astros-dishonest-scandal]

Main League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday will get a further swing at the subject matter of the Houston Astros dishonest scandal when he holds a information meeting in Arizona.

On Monday, Angels celebrity Mike Trout spoke out on the scandal and its result on the recreation.

“It truly is unfortunate for baseball,” Trout advised reporters. “You know, it really is rough. They cheated. I do not concur with the punishments.”

Whilst Trout put extra blame on the gamers, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner vented about the commissioner himself and his rationalization of the Astros’ punishments.

“You know, calling the Earth Sequence trophy ‘a piece of metal’ — I signify, I will not know if the commissioner’s ever gained anything in his daily life,” Turner reported in a locker-room job interview. “At this level the only issue devaluing that trophy is that it claims ‘commissioner’ on it.”

Turner extra that he did not think Manfred did more than enough to uncover anything the Astros may perhaps have finished in the indication-thieving plan.