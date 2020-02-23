dodgers-shut-down-cubs-4-2-in-cactus-league-participate-in

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mookie Betts drove in the go-in advance operate with a one-out sacrifice fly to centre in the fifth inning, and the Dodgers extra two sloppy two-out operates in the seventh to beat the Cubs four-2 in their dwelling spring opener at Camelback Ranch. The Cubs fell to 1-1 in Cactus League games.

Absent viral? Manager David Ross missed a next consecutive working day of observe and game titles simply because of a flu bug the Cubs say is serious more than enough that it may well retain him out into midweek. Bench mentor Andy Eco-friendly, the former Padres manager, is filling in.

Catching heat: A single working day just after catcher Willson Contreras launched the Cubs’ spring with a monster home operate at Sloan Park, catcher Victor Caratini slugged an additional 1 to suitable-heart for a quick-lived 1- guide Sunday. Caratini doubled in his other at-bat.

K zone: Caratini’s to start with-pitch homer created him the only Cub to get to foundation in a 15-batter extend towards six Dodger pitchers from the finish of the initially by means of the first batter of the sixth. 7 of all those 14 retired struck out. In reality, following Ian Happ singled with a person out in the sixth to turn into the next Cub to get to foundation because the very first inning, Dodger pitching retired the future six Cubs – like two a lot more Ks.

Fifth factor: Fifth-starter most loved Tyler Chatwood faced four batters for the duration of a scoreless 1st inning, heading to a three- count on leadoff gentleman Betts just before retiring him on a fly ball, giving up an ensuing single to Corey Seager, inducing a grounder from Justin Turner that turned into an error/interference get in touch with at 1st and then receiving an inning-ending double play from AJ Pollock. Longshot applicant Colin Rea – very last year’s Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Calendar year – additional two scoreless innings soon after Chatwood, making it possible for a single hit.

On deck: Cubs at Mariners, Peoria, Arizona, Monday, 2: 10 p.m., MSN, Adbert Alzolay vs. Marco Gonzales.