Dodgers will sign Red Sox’s Mookie Betts and send Kenta Maeda to Twins in Megatrade: Sources

BOSTON – The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on Mookie Betts as a missing part of their World Series pursuit and eventually closed a block bluster deal with the cost-cutting Red Sox.

Boston agreed to sell the 2018 AL MVP to the Dodgers on Tuesday evening. According to two people who know about the deal, Betts packed left-handed David Price in a dump to save the Red Sox tens of millions of dollars and help them fall below baseball’s tax ceiling.

The Dodgers, who are hoping for a World Series title after losing to the 2017 and 18 fall classics, send outfield player Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox. The Minnesota Twins are also involved in the deal, picking up right-handed Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending the pitching prospectus Brusdar Graterol to Boston. Los Angeles will also receive cash from Boston to offset part of the $ 123 million owed to Betts and Price, but the exact amount was not yet known.

People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced until medical information was exchanged.

However, the news was quick and Maeda’s fellow countryman, the Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, posted information about the trade on social media.

Darvish started tweeting “Maeda, (to the) Twins”, to which New York Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka replied “!!!!!” and jokingly dared Darvish that the next Tanaka could be traded to join him at the cubs.

Maeda joined the Dodgers in 2016 and signed an eight-year contract for $ 25 million. He went 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 137 games in four seasons with the Dodgers. He has appeared in 24 postseason games in Los Angeles, although only three appeared as starters.

Betts, which will earn $ 27 million this season, has declined Red Sox’s nine-digit offers for a long-term deal and expressed its willingness to test the free agent market. Boston decided to move it now – a century after Babe Ruth was sold to the New York Yankees – instead of letting the four-time All-Star run after the 2020 season.

As one of the best all-round talents in baseball, the popular beds should fit well in a Dodgers line-up, which includes the reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Los Angeles has won seven NL West titles in a row, but has not celebrated a World Cup since 1988. They fell against Betts and the Red Sox in 2018, a year after they were defeated by the Houston Astros in seven games.

The price is due at $ 96 million in the past three years. He signed the seven-year $ 217 million contract before the 2016 season. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner missed the wrist issue last year and went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts.

The Dodgers have finally completed the kind of off-season deal that they’ve been missing in recent years. They lost two major off-season pursuits when pitcher Gerrit Cole signed $ 324 million for nine years with the New York Yankees and third baseman Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year contract for $ 245 million with the competing Angels.

So far, Blake Treinen has been the top member of the Dodgers this winter.

Adding Betts’ Bat to a cast that includes Bellinger, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, and Corey Seager makes the Dodgers even more scary. The National League led their offense last year with 886 runs and 279 home runs.

Left-handed Verdugo battled .294 with 44 RBIs and 12 home runs in 106 games before a back injury ended his season early in August. His defense is average, but at 23 he has time to improve.

Bet’s departure exacerbates disappointment in Boston, where the New England Patriots contested the Super Bowl for the first time in four years and faces the prospect of quarterback Tom Brady leaving the team as a free agent. The Red Sox are now without the best player, the top manager and the manager who led them to a franchise record of 108 wins and the World Cup a year ago.

The deal only makes sense in the complex economy of baseball’s tariff tax, which punishes a team for spending over a predetermined limit of $ 208 million in 2020. In addition, a ball club that crosses the threshold for three consecutive years pays a maximum rate of 95%; On the other hand, if a team falls below the limit for one season, the penalty for the next violation will be reduced to the lowest rate of 20%.

This deal is expected to bring Boston below this threshold.

Owner John Henry said in September after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Red Sox “must be under the CBT”. Team president Sam Kennedy later went back on comments saying that it was “a goal but” no mandate. “After hiring, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said,” The goal remains to always be competitive. 2020 is important. This also applies to 2021, 2022 and beyond. “

There is no doubt that the focus is now on the future.

The Red Sox remain unmanaged three weeks after Alex Cora’s release due to his role in the 2017 Houston Astros scandal. Major League Baseball has not released the results of its investigation into whether Cora introduced a similar scheme when he took over 18 in Boston. Throwers and catchers sign up for spring training in a week.

The new manager has to sort out a lineup that lacks a player who fought the lead in a duel and won four gold gloves in a row in the field, as well as Price, a five-time all-star.

Red Sox racket J.D. Martinez was one of the first to respond to reports of the deal on social media and only broadcast a sad emoji.

Graterol is a tough buddy who ranks 83rd on MLB.com’s recent list of 100 best baseball players. Last season, he made his Major League debut with the Twins and scored an ERA of 4.66 in 10 relief appearances. As a beginner in youth, he faces questions about its durability, but could get the chance to join the Boston rotation. If not, it will be thrown at a speed of up to 150 km / h and could be an effective late helper.