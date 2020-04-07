Does 5G cause or spread coronavirus? Expert opinion is as follows

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Online conspiracy theories linking 5G wireless services to the emergence of a new coronavirus have dangerous consequences in the real world last week, despite scientists saying there is no connection between technology and the spread of the disease Was. British arsonists set fire on 5G wireless towers in Birmingham, Liverpool and Merseyside and uploaded videos of vandalism on social media.

According to scientists, 5G is the new super-fast successor to 4G wireless and has nothing to do with the deadly pandemic that is sweeping the world. However, the trolls and misconnections between the disease and 5G arise because of a continuing and larger and more rational discussion of the wider impact of wireless telephone devices on human health.

Cell phones and base stations transmit radio signals at frequencies much lower than the frequencies of X-rays and ultraviolet radiation. X-rays and ultraviolet radiation are strong enough to damage human cells and DNA and are classified as ionizing radiation. The low band, which covers everything from AM radios to mobile phones and microwave ovens, is classified as non-ionizing radiation and does not directly harm DNA. They have long been considered harmless, except that they can heat cells at close range.

It was before billions of people started to rely on almost constant mobile connections via mobile phones. So far, scientific research on mobile phones has provided an almost assured view of the situation. In addition, key national authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration, the National Cancer Institute, and the Federal Communications Commission, have already stated that there are few or no health risks from using mobile phones due to safety restrictions already in place. You.

Still, health concerns have not stopped cities and countries around the world from delaying or banning the installation of 5G gear. Some Wall Street analysts have said that such concerns could have a significant impact on sales of companies that rely on 5G.

Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about wireless technology and security.

Did 5G cause or spread the coronavirus?

According to all scientists and physicians whom Fortune spoke, the answer to 5G involvement with coronaviruses is straightforward. There is no connection between 5G and the new coronavirus known as COVID-19. There is no mechanism by which wireless technology turns a virus into a killer outbreak, and there is no way for wireless airwaves to transmit a virus. It’s “complete and complete trash,” as Stephen Powys, health director of the UK National Health Service, says.

Some argue that 5G wireless may have made it easier for people to get coronavirus by weakening people’s immune systems. The theory is “ not based on anything, ” says organisms that have been studying the health effects of electromagnetic fields for decades and are currently chairing the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, founded in the 1990s. Scholar Eric van Longen advises policy makers on issues.

“There is no indication of scientific research that 5G or other G affects the immune system,” he says. “If so, it would have already affected the size and severity of the infection decades ago, and we don’t.”

Wireless technology is generally beneficial as the society blocks to fight the virus, adds Lika Kifetz, professor of epidemiology at the University of California at Los Angeles, who has studied the health effects of mobile phones. Wireless gadgets say, “By allowing more people to work from home, and by being more tolerable by allowing people to stay in touch with friends and family, they increase social distance. I can do that, “she says.

Do cell phones cause cancer?

Almost nine years ago, the World Health Organization classified radiofrequency emissions used in mobile phones as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” The 2011 ruling was based on an earlier study that found that some wireless telephone users had an unusually high rate of a type of brain tumor known as glioma. More than 300 substances share the same WHO classification as “potentially carcinogenic”, including aloe vera extract, traditional Asian pickles, and exposure to dry cleaning smoke.

However, subsequent research has not confirmed the link and has not urged WHO to upgrade its mobile phones to more dangerous categories.

In a review of all research conducted between 2008 and 2018, published by the Food and Drug Administration in February, authorities said that “ consistent or credible health issues caused by exposure to radio frequency energy emitted from mobile phones. There was no scientific evidence available. ” Similarly, the Federal Communications Commission states that “scientific evidence available to date does not support the negative effects on human health.” In addition, the National Cancer Institute has published a long web page on mobile phone health surveys, stating that “the most consistent health risks associated with mobile phone use are distracted driving and car accidents.”

Another way to consider risk is to look at the incidence of brain cancer and other diseases in the general population that can be affected by mobile phone use. Extensive studies of cancer trends have found no increase in response to a significant increase in mobile phone use. The observed incidence of gliomas, for example, “is relatively stable,” says Quinn Ostrom, a carrier cancer epidemiologist working at Baylor Medical University in Houston. “If cell phone exposure increases the risk of brain tumors, we expect the incidence of these tumors to increase,” she says.

Are there any studies linking cell phone radiation to cancer?

Some of the studies included in the aforementioned reviews by health professionals and institutions have some nasty findings. However, they all have limitations and in some cases have serious flaws.

One of the most conservative studies that have identified potential risks is from the National Toxicology Program, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, which ended in 2018. In this study, rats and mice were exposed to mobile phone signals daily for up to 9 hours for several years. Although no findings were raised in mouse and female rat findings, the study found that male rats had an increased incidence of brain and heart tumors. To complicate matters, the type of tumor that the rat developed was similar to that found in earlier Scandinavian studies on human cancer and cell phone use.

“ The first question we undertook research was whether this possibility could be biologically possible, and we found that animals could have these tumors “Says NTP Senior Scientist John Butcher, who worked on the research. “But our research was done under unusual conditions.”

Rats received large, stable doses nine times during 18 hours per day. “I don’t think it’s directly applicable to the way humans use mobile phones, but it raises issues we need to be aware of,” he says. NTP continues to investigate issues with more carefully designed surveys.

Although the NTP investigation is somewhat of a concern, the overall benefits of using wireless technology still outweigh the risks, said UCLA epidemiologist Kheifets. Still, she agrees with Butcher, “more research is needed on cancer, but also on changes in exposure and potential health effects.”

Are 5G inherent risks?

Some radio bands used in 5G are different from the bands used in pre-4G mobile networks. The new 5G spectrum, called the millimeter-wave band, does not reach the band used for 4G, so the wireless industry has deployed tens of thousands of small cell sites scattered in major urban areas.

However, studies of this type of radiation have not shown any unique risks. The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, which suggests phone safety limits, has recently issued a new 5G recommendation, much like the 1998 mobile phone guidance. Impact on health.

“ Overwhelming amounts of scientific research suggest that 5G signals will not cause harm as long as safety limits are respected, ” said New Zealand Massey, who specifically studied the health effects of 5G technology. University researcher Faras Hasan adds.

How do I use my mobile phone safely?

Even with a small degree of risk discovered in some studies, concerned mobile phone users can follow some precautionary measures to minimize exposure. Butcher says that the effects of mobile phone signals fall off quickly, even at short distances.

“The easiest way to minimize exposure is to keep the phone close to your body, in your head, or in your pocket,” he says, and when listening to a call or using headphones, listen to the phone. Advise the user to stay away from Do not put your device in your pants pocket. “Don’t keep yourself and your phone a few inches away,” he says.

