Does Alia Bhatt take this jaw-dropping amount as a reward for the SS Rajamouli’s period actioner’s per-day shoot?

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her acting career. In her year-long film career, the actress has proven her acting skills in Hindi films with other notable roles such as Highway, Six States, Udta Punjab, Dear Life, Gully Boy. The bubbly actress will soon be debuting in the South with the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli’s director, RRR.

Talking about Alia Bhatt and RRR, according to a report from Tollywood.net, the versatile actress has set aside 3 days from her busy and jam packed schedule for shooting RRR.

RRR: Does Alia Bhatt take this java-dropping amount as a reward for the daily shooter per period actioner of SS Rajamouli?

Interestingly, according to the same report, Alia has taken Rs 5 crore for a six-day salary.

However, the manufacturers of Alia and RRR have not been officially confirmed. But if that proves true, Alia can lead the race among the highest grossing actresses in the Telugu film industry.

More about RRR, Period Actioner has Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and junior NTR in the lead. Bollywood star Ajay Devgan is also in an extended cameo with Magnum Opus.

So far the film’s Motion Poster and Ram Charan’s character motion poster have been much liked and appreciated by the audience.

RRR is the largest release for the industry in the Indian film industry. SS Rajamouli directorial will be released on January 8th in Hindi, and South Indian languages ​​like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More than 10% of the shoot is wrapped, the rest will be shot once the current crisis is resolved.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.