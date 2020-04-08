Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston they have not welcomed a baby through a substitute or are in a romantic relationship. This story is being pushed into a fake and invasive tabloid cover story this week, but it is completely untrue. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

“Brad & Jen: Meet Our Girl!” read the cover of the latest issue of New idea. In the article, the tabloid event writes, and instead, the former spouses, who allegedly recounted their romance, “possibly” welcomed the twins through a substitute. A woman who previously carried twins for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick recently gave birth to another set of twins, and one very privileged “suspect” tells the board that “babies could in fact be Jen and Brad.” “This will be the most beautiful moment of your life, something you’ve literally dreamed of for decades,” says the tipster questioner.

This story is so full of misinformation that Gossip Cop he doesn’t know where to start. The picture seems to be living in a universe completely separate from ours. Let’s start by noting that this “privileged” assumption is not even “within” the situation enough to say that a surrogate child is having children by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. This tipster is either laid out by the teeth or is entirely manufactured by the board.

Although the article continues after this long, much of it is delivered to surrogate mother’s social media accounts detailing her recent birth, including some stressful health complications. We’re not going to include those quotes here because this woman, unlike Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston is not a public figure. It is not a “celebrity surrogate” as the tabloid calls it, since the only stars it bore children are Parker and Broderick in 2009.

In fact, Parker said that during that pregnancy, the underrated pope “was harassed”: “The phone was hacked, personal information was hacked, threats were made against her and real harassment.” Gossip Cop it will not contribute to this toxic invasion of an individual’s privacy by spreading their activity on Facebook, as New Idea does. And anyway, the details of the birth are not relevant here because there is absolutely no proof that the children are Aniston and Pitt.

Also, and most importantly, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not back together. A source close to Pitt tells Gossip Cop that they are not a couple yet and Aniston spokesperson also went on record to confirm that the rumor is not true. They are certainly friendly – they made hundreds of headlines when they exchanged a quick squeeze on the SAG awards to congratulate each other on their respective victories – but, as reported by the people after the event, they don’t really go out: “They are friends and happy for each other,” said one source the output, “but it is.”

This story seems to be based on a previous New Idea fake work, which also falsely identified Parker’s replacement as Aniston’s bearer and Pitt’s children. Gossip Cop also the last thing he told exactly: The woman who brought babies to a celebrity couple does not carry Aniston and Pitt’s twins. They have no children and do not return together. This tabloid has ventured so deeply into its fantasy of reunion with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that it has lost the ability to tell the fact of fiction.