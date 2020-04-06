Does Dolores control all the hosts?

So far, in the third season of Westworld, the ratings department has failed. The premiere has suffered a huge decline from previous seasons: only 901,000 people tuned in. This is 57 seasons below – and people who watch live make up only a tiny fraction of the show’s total fandal, it’s still bad news. Can the overly complex plot of the latest series turn off more fans than initially thought?

Fortunately, last week’s episode received a high rating. It seems that forced cessation of work due to coronavirus combined with the simpler storyline of season three can push people to tune in again.

In episode 4 of Westworld 3, there is much more to admire: the vengeful android Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) gets a lot of screen time, lead Maeve (Tandy Newton) snatches his trademark Sass and old sweetheart, Returns Man in Black. As usual, here’s our trusted interpreter to help you break things into bite pieces.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCO2lWqmNt8 (/ embed)

What happens to William aka “Man in Black”?

At the end of the second season, Delos board member William aka “Man in Black” (Ed Harris) accidentally murdered his daughter Emily, mistakenly considering her to be a copy of the robot. In addition, in the series, we also learned that his wife killed herself many years ago, in part because of her husband’s unhealthy obsession with the park and the many crimes he committed against the slave farms. Not surprisingly, he has some serious demons in season three.

So, as you expect, that’s where we’ll pick up the opening episode four. Discussion “Whoever thought of you at least once died because of you,” Emily tells him, before suggesting he cut his wrists with a razor and finish everything there and then. Fortunately, Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) comes first – and she has a request to ask.

Serak, a mysterious French businessman we met earlier in the season, is trying to aggressively buy out Delos. He already owns Rehoboam, advanced by A.I. a system that is able to predict all the events of a person’s life. But Serak is also keen on acquiring Westworld, largely because of the huge amount of illegal data the park keeps about every customer who walks through his door. William, Charlotte recalls, has a controlling stake in the company, but she cannot consider Delos private (with the aid of a “deep-pocketed investor”), and William does not convince the rest of the shareholders to give her a majority. An emergency board meeting was called, and Charlotte orders William to get out and go down to headquarters.

Ed Harris plays “Man in Black” in “Westworld”. Credit: HBO

Does Dolores control all the hosts?

Later, Hale throws the biggest bomb of the season, showing William that Dolores has regained her body as a master. But here’s the important point: instead of putting Teddy or any of the other mechanics in the park, she cloned her own mind and used that. In fact, each of the hosts we’ve seen in the real world (except Bernard and Maeve) is a Dolores bot that pulls strings.

Naturally, William is gut-wrenching, but Charlotte has a plan. Claiming that he is crazy (which he is, quite frankly), Charlotte / Dolores dragged him into a soft cell deep inside a government office. Char-lores will now control the shares of William, who voted on the board as acting CEO, and could force her to make a private “Delos.” But who with the wealthy investor she is partnering with?

Tessa Thompson returns as Sharon Hale in the Westworld3 season. episode 4. Credit: HBO

Is Maeve really dead?

Meanwhile, Maundy Tandy Newton goes on a search in Los Angeles. Forced to bid on Serak – he hid the switch in his code that he uses to control – devotee Britt tracks Dolores. Her French boss needs to grab live hominoids to unlock Westworld data.

After making her way to Yakuza’s headquarters, Maeve opposes the big boss Musashi. Viewers of the Eagles could recognize him in the second episode of Akano No Mai, in which Maeve teamed up with a group of Shogun warriors (including Musashi) in a nearby park based on feudal Japan.

During the couple’s latest showdown, Musashi reveals to Maeve that Dolores is in another master’s body. “I’m sorry, Maeve,” says Musashi / Dolores. “I can’t let Serak use you against us.” The duo then engage in some fantastic fencing moves before Moose-Ore stabs Maeve at the end of a samurai sword. Is it really stopped? Or is this just the last of Maeve’s many resurrections?

Jeffrey Wright portrays Bernard in the show. Credit: HBO

Is Bernard Dolores really?

Given that most other hosts are simply masked on Dolores, and you will be forgiven for questioning in the person of Bernard and Maeve. However, with the death of the latter, one can safely assume that in his mind is still talking Tendy Newton talking shit. Meanwhile, Bernard needs a thorough review.

In the deeply confusing final scene of season two, Dolores shot Bernard. She politely restored him before leaving for the real world, and explained to him her plan to destroy human civilization. But apparently she returned Bernard from the digital graveyard because it was believed that A.I. the species will need both to survive.

First ahead in Westworld, season 3, episode 4, and Bernard at hand holds Scottish mount Martin Connels. Martin was killed in an episode of “Parce Domine” by a version of himself, a presenter assigned by Dolores to pretend to be him. Connells apparently shows Bernard that he certainly disguises Dolores, and they “waited for him to appear.” In conclusion, Bernard is almost no other of the Dolores clones. Discussion Cards Aired on Fifth Episode!

Season Westworld 3, Episode 4, aired at 2am on Monday on Sky Atlantic. Repeats at 9pm