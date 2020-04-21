Does Hugh Jack return to Australia permanently?

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are not returning to Australia. A recent article stating they are wrong. Gossip Cop you can set the record about it.

The Australian tabloid New The idea It is alleged that Jackman and his wife are permanently moving to Australia. The tabloid claims that Jackman has already started gaming and bought a $ 6 million Bondi penthouse. “Hugh considered a comeback years ago, but never followed him because he has a good life in the states,” says a privileged call to the magazine. The insider adds, “In addition to his career, there is a strong support network and he and Deb are now New Yorkers. They love the spirit of the Big Apple, in addition to the pace and excitement of being in a city that never sleeps.”

The publication claims that despite Jackman’s love for New York, his idea of ​​heaven is to “kick his way to Bondi, take in the ocean and stay in the country where he was born and still have so many loved ones.” According to the alleged source, the idea of ​​returning to his hometown came from his admiration of fellow Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. “Hugh spoke very openly with his friends and colleagues about wanting to help drive the film industry in Australia; he was impressed with how Chris Hemsworth managed to bring Thor’s production to the country,” the alleged interior continues.

The curious newspaper ends the narrative by adding, “At the end of the day, he is an Aussie at heart. He is not a creator that he and Deb want to come home to.” While it’s no secret that Jackman loves his hometown, the whole story is elaborate. The actor is definitely not moving to Australia. Gossip Cop He spoke to a representative for Jackson who confirmed that the story is “100% not true.” No wonder New Idea was out of the limelight, as we have proven in the past that corpses do not know the actor’s personal life.

Last month, Gossip Cop busted the post Women’s Day for incorrectly claiming that Jackman had marriage problems because he was photographed without his wedding ring. The false claim alleged that the actor was headed for his wife’s divorce according to the image, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We spoke to a Jackman spokesperson who said the article was “fake, nonsense, ridiculous and once again … a story made up to fill his space.”

We also drew on Women’s Day earlier this year for falsely claiming that Jackman was “hot and heavy” with his costar, Rebecca Ferguson. The whole narrative was false and misleading. Gossip Cop they researched the story and found that there was no truth to it. Jackman is married to Furness and they are still splitting the time between New York and Bondi.