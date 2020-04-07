Does it work: Pod eggs produce perfect boiled egg whites

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While hunting for toilet paper at Walmart I came across the TV pod pod egg that hypes “perfect egg!” The packaging also notes that it cooks with egg peels “in minutes!” and “The microwave egg oven does all the work for you !,” leaving you with “perfectly peeled eggs!”

I have tested it.

HOW it works

Open pod and fill with 50 ml of water (about 1/4 cup; one cup is provided). Place four eggs in the cavities at the base of the pod. Cover and close at both ends, then microwave on high for nine minutes. Let rest two minutes. Remove the lid (be careful, it gets hot) and run cold water on the eggs for two more minutes. Leave the water at the base, cover and “shake vigorously up and down 10 times.” Make sure you keep the container upright and do it on a leak because it leaks. Remove the lid and hatch the eggs.

First time I try three eggs out perfectly. The fourth egg is cracked during the cooking process for some egg whites. I removed this egg before the quake. The shells did not drop their eggs as shown in a picture on the box, but were very easy to remove.

I repeated the test with four more eggs – this time, all remained intact. And I tried microwaving two eggs instead of four. Those were perfect.

In a last round of four eggs, I got impatient and eliminated the two-minute rest time and ran cold water on the eggs for just 30 seconds, instead of two minutes. They turned out just fine, plus I saved time. But I had to be extra careful when removing the lid because the pod was really hot. There was not much difference between this batch and the eggs I made following the instructions, except the yolks were more orange.

Does it work?

Yes.

PROS

Most of the eggs were boiled perfectly! Easy to remove the shell. Do not have to monitor.

AGAINST

Only make up to four eggs at a time. Although the gadget is not large, it does not fit into a standard-sized drawer. Also, it gets really hot and leaks when you shake it.

A piece of metal in the lid is difficult to remove and the bottom is not removable, so it cannot be washed properly.

DISPOSAL AND AVAILABILITY

$ 17.12 at Walmart ($ 14.88 plus shipping if ordered online) or $ 39.99 plus shipping at homedepot.com

DO YOU KNOW?

I was surprised how much I loved it.

Do you have a device that you like? Curious about one you would like us to test? Email crave@staradvertiser.com or craving, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu 96813.