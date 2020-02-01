Does Kim Kardashian hit the gym or is he photoshoped?

Kim Kardashian is about flaunting her character, and when it comes to her killer curves, she does everything to look flawless. Kim works hard to look like a million dollars.

She has personal trainers and stylists and many opportunities to “beautify her center”. But is one of those sleek secrets Photoshop? We are not so sure.

Kim’s Slim Down ahead of her B-Day milestone

Via: pinterest.com

Kim has admitted that she has a weight loss mission. Hollywood Life reports: “The reality star announced that she gained £ 18 last year, but plans to get back in shape before her 40th birthday.”

She works hard with her trainer and watches what she eats. With willpower and all the means a celebrity can do to achieve her goal, Kim will undoubtedly be fabulous at 40.

Social media slip-up?

Fans love seeing Kim’s (often sizzling) pictures on social media, and one thing in particular caused a stir. Your body looks particularly slim at first glance (with the exception of the famous curves, of course). Zoom in and it appears that the powers of Photoshop are in play. The background is distorted and Kim’s feet look super small. What gives?

Did Kim change the picture or was it a mistake? She must have a team that takes care of her social media so that someone else can be held responsible for the mistake.

Perfect without Photoshop

Via: hellomagazine.com

In any case, Kim is beautiful. She certainly doesn’t need a digital enhancement to look awesome. If she definitely wants to get fitter, she should. But posting unrealistic pictures doesn’t work in real life.

