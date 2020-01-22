Does Klopp risk Fabinho’s return?

Liverpool fans will feel confident in every match they participate in. This one in Wolves will be no different…

The second half of the Premier League season is well underway and Liverpool have yet to lose a game throughout the campaign. In fact, they failed to win once and it was at this point that Manchester United tied Jurgen Klopp’s men at home.

On Thursday evening, the Reds will travel to Wolverhampton to face the Wolves in the next edition of their Premier League trip. Jurgen Klopp will settle for nothing less than three points in his, that said, here is the XI that the Germans could seek to align …

Goalkeeper: Alisson

There is never a question in the Liverpool Guardian Department. When Alisson is in good shape, he will most likely play.

Alisson is becoming one of the best goalkeepers but he will face a tough opponent tomorrow night at Raul Jimenez. The forward continues to cause problems in the final third as he has scored 10 goals and provided six assists this season. He will be eager to add to his tally against Liverpool, but Alisson will feel confident of another blank sheet.

Considering his antics against Manchester United, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alisson is looking to get some other help in this match!