[does-logan-paul-have-a-practice-of-relationship-jake-paul’s-exes,-such-as-tana-mongeau?]

It’s only been about a month given that Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau identified as it quits on their five-month marriage, but it looks Mongeau has currently moved on…to Jake’s older brother, Logan. Mongeau and her previous brother-in-law have been photographed on an apparent lunch date on February 17 and looked to be pretty cozy with every other. This isn’t the 1st time the brothers have gone right after the exact same lady, even though it’s nonetheless unclear what the romance standing is between Logan and his brother’s kinda ex-spouse.

The Jake Paul-Logan Paul-Tana Mongeau Appreciate Triangle

Speculation commenced swirling following pics of Logan and Mongeau owning lunch together in L.A. surfaced on line. The two have been photographed with their arms all-around every other. The photographers had been even equipped to snap a number of photographs of Logan planting a tender kiss on Mongeau’s head.

The on the internet interest only spiked when Mongeau introduced a Tik Tok video a working day later on showcasing herself in the passenger seat of a auto being pushed by Logan. In the limited online video, Mongeau lip syncs the words and phrases, “Ay yo, actually very hot boyfriend check out!” prior to turning the camera to deal with Logan, who flashes a peace indicator.

This does not automatically indicate the two are essentially relationship, however. Logan has an overall series of video clips on his YouTube channel committed to pranking Jake. Mongeau has also developed trolling videos in the past by professing to be in produced-up relationships, like she did with Noah Cyrus, only for it to turn out to be fake.

Is this a practice in the building?

Nonetheless, it’s interesting that these two YouTube stars are connected collectively considering that this isn’t the first time Logan Paul has moved in on a single of his youthful brother’s exes. Again in 2017, Jake accused his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet of dishonest on him with his brother in a tweet. Although he afterwards deleted the tweets, screenshots were taken right before Jake had the possibility to erase his text from the net for very good.

Violet in the long run admitted to hooking up with Logan following Jake wouldn’t enable her arrive along on a ski journey with his friends. In Shane Dawson’s docuseries, The Intellect of Jake Paul, each Violet and Jake tackle what happened from their very own perspectives. Violet contends that it was a a single-time hook up, telling Dawson, via J-14, “I hit up Logan and was like, ‘Let’s hang out.’ Then me and Logan hooked up and I’m still disgusted by it. It’s not who I am and it’s not who I at any time desired to be.”

Jake Paul, having said that, claimed the relationship had been going on more time than that, even though he defended Logan. “[Logan] fundamentally mentioned, ‘Oh I didn’t think you men were being really a detail and that you were being in fact dating.’” No matter, the affair proves Logan isn’t just higher than likely right after women his brother had earlier been included with.